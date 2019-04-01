West African Resources : completes first US$75m debt drawdown

Press Release

2 April 2019

West African Resources completes first US$75m drawdown

under Taurus Facility for construction of Sanbrado

Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report that it has satisfied the conditions precedent for its first drawdown under the US$200 million secured finance facility (Facility) with Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd (Taurus).

The Company has drawn its first US$75 million under the Facility which will be used for the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso.

West African Managing Director Richard Hyde said:

"With the first US$75,000,000 drawdown completed and funds in our bank account, we are on track to complete construction of Sanbrado and first gold pour by the third quarter of next year.

"Sanbrado's blend of near surface oxide open pit and high-grade underground ores early in the mine life, will elevate West African Resources Ltd to be a +200,000 ounce per annum, low-cost gold producer by the end of 2020."

Taurus Chief Investment Officer, Michael Davies said:

"We are delighted to be working with the board and management of West African Resources Limited as it brings its first mine into production. We look forward to applying our significant experience in successfully financing gold projects in the West African region, to the world class Sanbrado Gold Project."

Subsequent drawdowns under the Facility remain subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.

