West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Makes Full Commitment to Software-as-a-Service

West
Bend Mutual Insurance Co. has taken a major step forward in their
digital transformation efforts, choosing to implement the Duck Creek
Suite to power all of their core operations. The insurer recently moved
their Duck Creek Policy and Billing applications to Duck Creek OnDemand
to improve speed to market, customer experiences, and operating costs.
With this across-the-board transition to the full Duck Creek Suite
OnDemand, West Bend will be able to enjoy the many advantages of running
all core solutions on the Duck Creek Platform. Notably, Duck Creek
Insights will give the carrier significantly improved access to data
from internal and external sources, allowing West Bend to put their data
to work as a strategic asset. This move sends a strong message that
carriers increasingly accept SaaS as the future of P&C insurance, and
reflects the strength of the longstanding relationship between the two
firms.
“Duck Creek’s offering of SaaS core systems is strategically aligned
with West Bend’s aggressive digital transformation efforts. Extending
our current footprint of OnDemand products - Policy and Billing - to the
full Suite is the next logical step to modernizing our core systems,”
said Murali Natarajan, SVP and CIO of West Bend. “Having all of our core
applications running on the Duck Creek Platform will give us greater
ability to use data as a competitive asset, introduce new products and
change existing ones rapidly, and connect with the growing insurtech
ecosystem through Anywhere Managed Integrations.”
With inherent openness, configurability, and common functionality across
Duck Creek applications, the Duck Creek Platform speeds and simplifies
processes, fosters transparency across functions, and brings more and
better information to bear on every decision more quickly. West Bend’s
adoption of the Duck Creek Suite expands its portfolio of Duck Creek
software to include Duck Creek Claims, Duck Creek Underwriting
Workbench, Duck Creek Insights (a powerful business intelligence
solution), Anywhere Managed Integrations (pre-built,
Duck-Creek-maintained connections to valuable third-party services and
insurtech partners), and more. This combined approach will give West
Bend a complete and consistent view of all of their customers, regular
updates and upgrades, and multi-level business intelligence - across all
Duck Creek solutions simultaneously.
“In this increasingly fast-paced world, carriers are learning that the
keys to successful digital transformation are speed of transformation,
ease of integration with new digital capabilities, and the ability to
use data more effectively,” said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent’s
Property Casualty practice for the Americas. “Cloud-first strategies are
increasingly becoming the foundation for speed. Digital ecosystems, such
as Duck Creek’s Anywhere Managed Integrations, are gaining traction as
simplified, faster ways of accessing new digital capabilities. And, of
course, running all core modules from a single vendor can streamline the
ability to capture, access, and utilize data more effectively.”
“We are thrilled that West Bend has seen the true value of SaaS core
systems and entrusted Duck Creek to underpin their enterprise with our
full Suite of future-ready solutions,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of
Duck Creek Technologies. “With the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand, West Bend
will be able to capitalize on optimal benefits for managing its
business, reducing risk and costs, and responding quickly to changes in
the marketplace.”
About West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
West Bend Mutual
Insurance Company, headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, provides
property/casualty insurance products throughout the Midwest. The company
offers a broad personal lines coverage package, a full range of
commercial products and services, insurance for specialty lines, and
bonds. West Bend employs more than 1,200 associates and is represented
by approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies throughout
Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri,
Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Tennessee. The company has been rated A
(Excellent) or better by A.M. Best since 1971. West Bend also
consistently ranks higher than its competitors in an agency loyalty
survey.
Learn more at www.thesilverlining.com.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies paves
a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of
insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically
designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate
uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their
competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full
suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS
solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
