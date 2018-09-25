West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Makes Full Commitment to Software-as-a-Service

Carrier Chooses Duck Creek Suite, Including Duck Creek Claims and Duck Creek Insights, to Support All Lines of Business - Taking Delivery Via Duck Creek OnDemand, the Provider’s SaaS Solution for the P&C Insurance Industry

West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. has taken a major step forward in their digital transformation efforts, choosing to implement the Duck Creek Suite to power all of their core operations. The insurer recently moved their Duck Creek Policy and Billing applications to Duck Creek OnDemand to improve speed to market, customer experiences, and operating costs. With this across-the-board transition to the full Duck Creek Suite OnDemand, West Bend will be able to enjoy the many advantages of running all core solutions on the Duck Creek Platform. Notably, Duck Creek Insights will give the carrier significantly improved access to data from internal and external sources, allowing West Bend to put their data to work as a strategic asset. This move sends a strong message that carriers increasingly accept SaaS as the future of P&C insurance, and reflects the strength of the longstanding relationship between the two firms.

“Duck Creek’s offering of SaaS core systems is strategically aligned with West Bend’s aggressive digital transformation efforts. Extending our current footprint of OnDemand products - Policy and Billing - to the full Suite is the next logical step to modernizing our core systems,” said Murali Natarajan, SVP and CIO of West Bend. “Having all of our core applications running on the Duck Creek Platform will give us greater ability to use data as a competitive asset, introduce new products and change existing ones rapidly, and connect with the growing insurtech ecosystem through Anywhere Managed Integrations.”

With inherent openness, configurability, and common functionality across Duck Creek applications, the Duck Creek Platform speeds and simplifies processes, fosters transparency across functions, and brings more and better information to bear on every decision more quickly. West Bend’s adoption of the Duck Creek Suite expands its portfolio of Duck Creek software to include Duck Creek Claims, Duck Creek Underwriting Workbench, Duck Creek Insights (a powerful business intelligence solution), Anywhere Managed Integrations (pre-built, Duck-Creek-maintained connections to valuable third-party services and insurtech partners), and more. This combined approach will give West Bend a complete and consistent view of all of their customers, regular updates and upgrades, and multi-level business intelligence - across all Duck Creek solutions simultaneously.

“In this increasingly fast-paced world, carriers are learning that the keys to successful digital transformation are speed of transformation, ease of integration with new digital capabilities, and the ability to use data more effectively,” said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent’s Property Casualty practice for the Americas. “Cloud-first strategies are increasingly becoming the foundation for speed. Digital ecosystems, such as Duck Creek’s Anywhere Managed Integrations, are gaining traction as simplified, faster ways of accessing new digital capabilities. And, of course, running all core modules from a single vendor can streamline the ability to capture, access, and utilize data more effectively.”

“We are thrilled that West Bend has seen the true value of SaaS core systems and entrusted Duck Creek to underpin their enterprise with our full Suite of future-ready solutions,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. “With the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand, West Bend will be able to capitalize on optimal benefits for managing its business, reducing risk and costs, and responding quickly to changes in the marketplace.”

About West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, provides property/casualty insurance products throughout the Midwest. The company offers a broad personal lines coverage package, a full range of commercial products and services, insurance for specialty lines, and bonds. West Bend employs more than 1,200 associates and is represented by approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Tennessee. The company has been rated A (Excellent) or better by A.M. Best since 1971. West Bend also consistently ranks higher than its competitors in an agency loyalty survey.

Learn more at www.thesilverlining.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

