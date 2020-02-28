West End Indiana Bancshares : 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

RICHMOND, Indiana. February 28, 2019 - West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for West End Bank, S.B. (the "Bank"), announces net income of $727,000, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $656,000, or 47.4%, as compared to $1.4 million net income, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net income resulted primarily from an increase in other expense of $705,000, an increase in interest expense of $435,000 and a decrease in other income of $373,000, offset by a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $653,000, a decrease to the provision for income tax of $144,000, and an increase in interest income of $60,000.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income decreased $375,000, or 3.2%, to $11.5 million from $11.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of an increase of $435,000 in interest expense driven by the increase in interest expense on deposits of $392,000 offset by the increase in interest income of $60,000.

The provision for loan losses was $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $653,000, or 33.5%. The decrease to the provision was based on management's quarterly analyses of the loan portfolio and credit quality indicators including charge- off trends and qualitative factors, including a shift in the portfolio mix and overall reduction in the risk profile. The change to the mix was a result of tightening of underwriting standards in consumer loans.

Noninterest income decreased $373,000, or 20.7%, to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was driven by a decrease in value of loan servicing assets of $193,000 along with a decrease to other income of $141,000. The decrease in value of loan servicing assets was due to decreasing market rates and the increased prepayment speeds on our sold mortgages. The decrease to other income was due to a one-time recognition to a reimbursable expense and interest due from the SBA for a foreclosed commercial property that was sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 and recognized in the 3rd quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense increased $705,000, or 7.0%, to $10.7 million, from $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was partially due to increases in professional fees of $630,000 resulting primarily from our announced Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, salaries and employee benefits of $107,000, and data processing fees of $78,000 offset by a decrease in FDIC Insurance premiums of $103,000.

The provision for income taxes decreased $144,000 to $176,000 for period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $320,000 for year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting the decrease in pretax income. Our effective tax rates were 19.5% and 18.8% for 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Total assets decreased $11.9 million, or 4.0%, to $288.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $300.2 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases in investment securities available for sale of $5.5 million, total loans of $2.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, and bank owned life insurance of $902,000.

Total Equity increased $1.1 million to $31.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $30.2 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of net income of $727,000 for 2019, increases in change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $507,000, and ESOP shares earned of $56,000, offset in part by dividends of $278,000.