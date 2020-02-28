Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

West End Indiana Bancshares : 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:01pm EST

RICHMOND, Indiana. February 28, 2019 - West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for West End Bank, S.B. (the "Bank"), announces net income of $727,000, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $656,000, or 47.4%, as compared to $1.4 million net income, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net income resulted primarily from an increase in other expense of $705,000, an increase in interest expense of $435,000 and a decrease in other income of $373,000, offset by a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $653,000, a decrease to the provision for income tax of $144,000, and an increase in interest income of $60,000.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income decreased $375,000, or 3.2%, to $11.5 million from $11.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of an increase of $435,000 in interest expense driven by the increase in interest expense on deposits of $392,000 offset by the increase in interest income of $60,000.

The provision for loan losses was $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $653,000, or 33.5%. The decrease to the provision was based on management's quarterly analyses of the loan portfolio and credit quality indicators including charge- off trends and qualitative factors, including a shift in the portfolio mix and overall reduction in the risk profile. The change to the mix was a result of tightening of underwriting standards in consumer loans.

Noninterest income decreased $373,000, or 20.7%, to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was driven by a decrease in value of loan servicing assets of $193,000 along with a decrease to other income of $141,000. The decrease in value of loan servicing assets was due to decreasing market rates and the increased prepayment speeds on our sold mortgages. The decrease to other income was due to a one-time recognition to a reimbursable expense and interest due from the SBA for a foreclosed commercial property that was sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 and recognized in the 3rd quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense increased $705,000, or 7.0%, to $10.7 million, from $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was partially due to increases in professional fees of $630,000 resulting primarily from our announced Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, salaries and employee benefits of $107,000, and data processing fees of $78,000 offset by a decrease in FDIC Insurance premiums of $103,000.

The provision for income taxes decreased $144,000 to $176,000 for period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $320,000 for year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting the decrease in pretax income. Our effective tax rates were 19.5% and 18.8% for 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Total assets decreased $11.9 million, or 4.0%, to $288.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $300.2 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases in investment securities available for sale of $5.5 million, total loans of $2.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, and bank owned life insurance of $902,000.

Total Equity increased $1.1 million to $31.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $30.2 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of net income of $727,000 for 2019, increases in change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $507,000, and ESOP shares earned of $56,000, offset in part by dividends of $278,000.

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

(In

Thousands)

Total assets

$

288,261

$

300,151

Total cash and cash equivalents

7,357

9,935

Investment in available for sale securities, at fair value

14,304

19,796

Loans held for sale

1,057

133

Loans, net

242,116

244,955

Bank-owned life insurance

6,234

7,136

Premises and equipment

8,461

8,898

Foreclosed real estate held for sale

-

16

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, at cost

2,633

2,436

Deposits

203,874

217,914

Borrowings

51,500

50,500

Total Equity

31,281

30,161

Total stockholders' equity less maximum cash obligation related to ESOP shares

30,377

29,371

ASSET quality ratios:1

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.40%

0.60%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.29%

0.62%

Net charge-offs annualized (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.71%

0.67%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

76.09%

204.99%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.06%

1.23%

Selected Financial Ratios:

Interest rate spread

3.97%

4.08%

Net interest margin

4.17%

4.22%

Noninterest expense to average assets

3.54%

3.28%

Efficiency ratio

83.02%

73.33%

_______________

1 Bank-only ratios

For the Year Ended

2019

2018

SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

(In Thousands,

except per share amounts)

Interest income

$

15,080

$

15,020

Interest expense

3,571

3,136

Net interest income

11,509

11,884

Provision for loan losses

1,295

1,948

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

10,214

9,936

Noninterest income

1,432

1,805

Noninterest expense

10,743

10,038

Income before income tax expense

903

1,703

Income tax expense

176

320

Net income

727

1,383

Basic earnings per share

$

0.73

$

1.40

Diluted earnings per share

0.70

1.34

Dividends per share

0.28

0.27

Disclaimer

West End Indiana Bancshares Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 21:00:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:32pUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in 2020 Credit Suisse Energy Summit
BU
04:32pFitness App Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Wearable Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:32pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S A : Announces Interim Cash Dividend
BU
04:32pVERITAS CAPITAL : Completes Acquisition of Campus Management and Edcentric from Leeds Equity Partners
BU
04:31pTMX : Normal Course Issuer Bid Approved
AQ
04:31pMARATHON PETROLEUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:31pTENNECO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:31pCENTURYLINK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:31pCANADA CARBON : Announces Warrant Extension
AQ
04:31pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says earnings bets are off as coronavirus hits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group