West Fraser Timber : Notice of First Quarter Results Conference Call

Vancouver, B.C. - West Fraser will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial:

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ted Seraphim, Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's first quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.