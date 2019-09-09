Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

West Pharmaceutical Services : BioPharma Summit in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

BioPharma Summit in China

China has now stepped into its 'golden age' of biopharma; this year regulators approved the country's first biosimilar product, HLX01. Developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, it will be used primarily for treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Biologics are sensitive large molecules, so selecting the appropriate packaging and delivery system is critical. To this end, West recently held China BioPharma Summit for Injectable Drug Packaging and Delivery Systems in Suzhou. More than 200 people attended.

A broad range of topics were discussed by speakers from West, Daikyo Seiko, China National Pharmaceutical Packaging Association (CNPPA), Shanghai Food and Drug Packaging Materials Control Center, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Wuxi Biologics and GBI. Highlights were:

  • Fran DeGrazio, West, VP, Scientific Affairs and Technical Services, presented on challenges of delivering a biologic drug to the market and combination product development. She also presented on West capabilities and introduced the Simplify the Journey™ approach.
  • Sok Tiang Koh, West, VP, Scientific Affairs and Technical Customer Support, Asia-Pacific, introduced PFS plungers designed for biologic drugs and highlighted the Quality-by-Design (QbD) principles adopted by West.
  • Risako Tanaka, Daikyo Seiko, Section Chief, Sales and Marketing, presented on Daikyo and D-Sigma products.
  • Hong Cai, Vice-Chairman of CNPPA, discussed the latest regulations on China DMF's.
  • - Dr Xu Jun, Shanghai Food and Drug Packaging Materials Control Center, presented on application of compatibility studies, consistency testing of rubber stoppers, and comparison of pharmacopeia requirements.
  • Dr. Han Dongmei, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Director of Process Development, discussed selection of drug packaging components.
  • Qifeng Bao, Wuxi Biologics, Assistant Director, spoke on robotic aseptic filling technology.
  • Robert McTiernan, GBI, Head of Content Strategy, introduced trends in China's biologics market.

West is committed to staying abreast of world-wide drug product developments and supporting customers in getting the right packaging and delivery systems for those products. For more on West, contact an Account Manager or Technical Customer Support (TCS) representative.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pORION TALENT : Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors
BU
03:02pTRANSITION METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - XTM
AQ
03:01pSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Increases Private Placement to $4 Million
AQ
03:01pVRS Realizes 6.7% Return for Fiscal Year 2019
PR
02:59pElliott Management calls for AT&T shake-up as Trump piles on
RE
02:59pCBS Faces FCC Fine Over Emergency Alert Tone Simulation -- Update
DJ
02:57pPompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at U.N. General Assembly
RE
02:57pCARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Relief Supplies on Their Way to Freeport via Two Carnival Cruise Line Ships
PU
02:57pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleProject A
PU
02:56pBank of New York Mellon on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2011 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group