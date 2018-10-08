Log in
West Pharmaceutical Services : Introducing Integrated Solutions

10/08/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

West is pleased to announce the launch of its Integrated Solutions program - a comprehensive approach that combines West's high-quality packaging and delivery products with our expert analytical testing, fill-finish services, device assembly and manufacturing, and regulatory support.

'West understands the challenges our customers face during the drug development process and we can help customers simplify the journey to market,' said Fran DeGrazio, VP Scientific Affairs & Technical Customer Service. 'The Integrated Solutions Program combines West's 95 years of proven industry expertise in packaging and delivery, with testing and regulatory support to help customers with the right work, done the right way to ensure an efficient move to market.'

With defined packages for Prescreen and Compatibility, Clinical Phase I, II and III, Lifecycle Management and Generics, the new Integrated Solutions program provides one-stop packages for combination products at any stage of development, across all injectable formats.

We believe Integrating products and services into one package helps customers:

  • Reduce development and supply risk
  • Accelerate the path to market
  • Minimize total cost of ownership

As regulatory scrutiny increases, customers have experienced a significant need for high-quality products while attempting to maintain cost efficiencies. West is helping customers Simplify the Journey to market by addressing those challenges in a single-source solution across the lifecycle.

'This is a cohesive approach that will help to ensure the quality and reliability of our customers' drug products,' noted DeGrazio. 'Integration of products and services means reducing the number of outside resources needed to move to market, while optimizing quality and saving time and money'

Read the press release here.

For more information, visit the Integrated Solutions Program page or contact us today.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 17:27:05 UTC
