West Pharmaceutical Services : Molecule to Market – Simplify the Journey™ for New Drug Products

03/12/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

Molecule to Market - Simplify the Journey™ for New Drug Products

As of 2018, over 4,000 new injectable drug products are in development world wide - a great many of these in small settings such as universities, medical research institutes, and small companies. These efforts need the ready availability of high quality, sterile packaging products in small volumes for developmental and clinical phases.

West, being committed to the safe and efficient delivery of drug products to patients, is focused on meeting this need - with Ready Pack® stoppers and seals, and EZ-fill® vials. These readily-available products are provided in small volumes and ready-to-use (washed and sterilized ). The global market is steering toward ISO vials, based upon tolerances and dimensional consistencies across sizes specified in ISO 8362-1:2009 (Injection containers and accessories -- Part 1: Injection vials made of glass tubing).

EZ-fill vials a re a great solution for those in new development looking for ISO standard vials. As development progresses through to commercialization, Ready Pack and EZ-fill components are available on larger scales - providing seamless packaging support from the molecule to the market. For more on how West can provide support, please contact an Account Manager or Technical Account Specialist.

Simplify the Journey™ and Ready Pack® are trademarks or registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

EZ-Fill® is a registered trademark of Nuova Ompi srl.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 18:52:07 UTC
