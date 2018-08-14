Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

West Pharmaceutical Services : Protein Adsorption to Primary Container Systems - Why Is it Important?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Primary container systems for storage and delivery of protein and peptide drugs (i.e., biologics), including vials and prefillable syringes, are typically made of glass or polymer, and include an elastomeric component (stopper or plunger). Proteins adsorb to most surfaces. Generally, the resultant loss of drug is not an issue since the amount adsorbed is on the order of 2-10 mg/m2, or not more than approximately 5 µg per 2 mL vial, or 13 µg per 5 mL vial.

Most biologic drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), are formulated at high concentration (tens of mg/mL), so the actual loss is quite low. However, in those cases where the initial drug concentration is in the range of tens of micrograms per mL, loss due to adsorption to container surfaces is significant. Even for high concentration biologic drugs, an understanding of a protein's surface adsorption is important.

Several studies using siliconized prefillable glass syringes, as well as glass vials (which are generally not siliconized) have suggested that surface adsorption is the first step that leads to formation of aggregates in solution. Why is aggregation undesirable, even in low amounts? First, aggregation may result in decrease of potency through loss of active protein. Second, and more importantly, numerous studies have demonstrated that protein aggregates are highly immunogenic compared to the unaggregated form. What this means is that development of antibodies to a biologic drug may neutralize the therapeutic activity, rendering the drug ineffective. In addition, if the biologic drug is a protein that occurs naturally in the body, such as a growth hormone or insulin, even the naturally occurring protein will be neutralized, potentially leading to a life-threatening situation.

Studies with containers made of Daikyo Crystal Zenith® cyclic olefin polymer have shown that there is a reduced tendency of proteins to aggregate when subjected to a stress such as agitation. However, each protein is different, and must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. For more information, visit the Knowledge Center or contact a Technical Customer Support (TCS) representative.

Daikyo Crystal Zenith® technology is licensed from Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.
Crystal Zenith® is a trademark of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aEDGAR EXPRESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:39aTSOGO SUN : Hotel group dumps straws to save oceans
AQ
11:38aEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Sara Netanyahu remembers her time as flight attendant
AQ
11:38aAIR T : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:38aDEEP WELL OIL & GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:38a3 Marijuana Stocks Canadian Investors Are Talking About
AC
11:38aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR HAIR AND NWL : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:37aUNION BRIDGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:37aTHE GLOBAL MARKET FOR POLYURETHANE FOAM - FORECAST TO 2023 : A $79.77 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:36aNEDBANK : brings Plug and Play Fintech to SA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.