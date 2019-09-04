West Pharmaceutical Services : Why West is By the Side of our Patients, Team Members and Communities

Working at West means having an opportunity to work by the side of our global team members and the communities in which we operate, as well as our patients and customers - which all help contribute to a healthier world.

At West, we work by the side of our team members. We come together as one global team to deliver for our customers and help them address their challenges. We are a diverse, close-knit community of professionals, where everyone has a voice and opportunity to learn and grow through mutual trust and respect. With a 95 year plus history, we have a track record for success.

We strive to unleash the talent of each team member at West. Our diverse team of employees spans the globe, but we are united by our integrity and mutual respect for one another, the safety of our work environments, and the communities in which we operate.

One of our core values is working as 'One West Team' which means building a sense of community both inside and outside the walls of West. Internally, it means that we foster an environment where employees feel valued and respected, have opportunities to excel and are happy to come to work. It means we not only appreciate, but celebrate the diverseness of our team, recognizing that diversity of thought, experience, geographic region and more, will propel us forward. It means we collaborate to keep our working environments safe - day in, day out.