West Shore Expands Presence in South Carolina

07/09/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Riverwalk Apartments in Rock Hill marks fourth major acquisition in the Carolinas

West Shore LLC, a fully integrated multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Riverwalk Apartments, a 307-unit apartment community located on 16 acres in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The purchase, West Shore’s fourth major acquisition in North and South Carolina, is part of the Riverwalk Development, a 1,008-acre, $600 million master-planned, mixed-use community offering apartment buildings, home sites and retail space strategically located along the banks of the Catawba River in York County, N.C.

“Our latest acquisition exemplifies our strategy of investing in properties in high growth locations with a strong future,” said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore LLC. “Riverwalk Apartments is a high-quality asset located in a tightening rental environment with rapid economic growth occurring along the I-77 corridor.”

Riverwalk joins Aurea Station, Ansley Falls and Reserve at Mill Landing as West Shore properties in the Carolinas. Much like the others, Riverwalk offers comprehensive amenities and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with top-of market unit interiors and custom features in keeping with today’s selective renter profile. The community is also in walking distance to expanding retail and lifestyle amenities and was recently completed in two phases in 2016 and 2018.

“Riverwalk is supremely positioned in the nucleus of new development in York County,” said Lee E. Rosenthal, West Shore’s President. “Population growth has generated a need for continuously improving multifamily units and lifestyle amenities, and Riverwalk provides ideal access to thriving and expanding employment opportunities.”

Riverwalk Apartments will be professionally managed and marketed by West Shore LLC. The leasing office is open at 517 Moon Drive, Rock Hill, S.C., Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Riverwalk Apartments, please visit www.riverwalkapartments.com.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC
West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 22 multifamily properties totaling 6,178 units with a total market value approaching $1 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company’s website at www.west-shore.com.


© Business Wire 2019
