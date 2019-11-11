West Texas A&M University : WT Selects the 2019 Intern of the Year

Nov. 11, 2019

CONTACT: Steve Sellars, 806-651-2345, ssellars@wtamu.edu

CANYON, Texas-West Texas A&M University student Andrea Althoff is named the Intern of the Year for 2019.

Althoff, a senior plant and soil science major from Hannibal, Mo., was recognized at a special Intern of the Year reception on Nov. 7 in the Agriculture and Natural Sciences building. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship for the spring semester, and her name will be submitted for the national Cooperative Education and Internship Association's Academic Intern of the Year award.

This year marks the seventh time for WT to recognize an Intern of the Year. The award is designed to honor an outstanding student who has participated in an internship and made a significant contribution to the employer. Althoff was selected for the honor from a field of 17 nominees.

Althoff began working for Bayer U.S. Crop Sciences in May 2019, where some of her responsibilities included seed quality assurance lab research, global engineering statistical data evaluation, cotton seed process model engineering and field scouting.

'Bayer Crop Science gave me the chance of a lifetime to discover my passion and build a sustainable vocation. I am confident, through this experience combined with three years of previous research experience that I will be able to gain a Doctorate of Plant Science,' Althoff said. 'Cotton is the thread of our lives and to think I took a small problem and turned it into a sustainable research project that could change how we process cotton seed around the world is the most humbling and prideful experience I have ever had.'

Althoff is a candidate for graduation in May 2020. Her past experiences include internships with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, J-M Mushroom Farms and Ag Nutrien Services, and she is the recipient of several honors including the President's Community Service Award and the West Texas Agricultural Chemicals Institute Scholarship. Additionally, she is a member of the WT Equestrian Team, scholar of the Dyke and Terry Rogers LEAD WT program and a teacher's assistant in the WT Plant Science Lab.

The 17 nominees for the 2019 honor are listed by major and internship.

Melissa Hailey, advertising and public relations - Dallas Cowboys

Coulton Bourquin, agribusiness and economics - US Congressman K. Michael Conaway

Erin Jesko, agribusiness and economics - Poole Chemical Company

Courtney Coffman, agricultural media and communications - American Quarter Horse Association

Jillian 'Scout' Odegaard, agricultural media and communications, US Representative Mac Thornberry

Jaylea Shaye Youngblood, agricultural media and communications - Blessed Buffalo Boutique

Justin Brown, agriculture - Wilbur-Ellis

Kristie Rose, broadcasting and electronic media - Genesisters Marketing Agency

Kennedy Venneman, chemistry - Pantex Plant

Emily Magaraggia, environmental science - City of Canyon

Jalee Blackwell, graduate business administration - US District Court, Northern District of Texas

Madeline Kleinschmidt, general business - US Dept. of State

Marlene Van Mourik, marketing and management, GrowthWheel International

Abby Billington, music education - Amarillo Civic Center

Andrea Althoff, plant, soil and environmental sciences - Bayer Crop Sciences

Juliet Lane, social work - WT College Talent Search

Tori Browder, corporate communications - Dell Technologies

-WTAMU-