Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

West Texas A&M University : WT Selects the 2019 Intern of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:55pm EST

Nov. 11, 2019

CONTACT: Steve Sellars, 806-651-2345, ssellars@wtamu.edu

CANYON, Texas-West Texas A&M University student Andrea Althoff is named the Intern of the Year for 2019.

Althoff, a senior plant and soil science major from Hannibal, Mo., was recognized at a special Intern of the Year reception on Nov. 7 in the Agriculture and Natural Sciences building. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship for the spring semester, and her name will be submitted for the national Cooperative Education and Internship Association's Academic Intern of the Year award.

This year marks the seventh time for WT to recognize an Intern of the Year. The award is designed to honor an outstanding student who has participated in an internship and made a significant contribution to the employer. Althoff was selected for the honor from a field of 17 nominees.

Althoff began working for Bayer U.S. Crop Sciences in May 2019, where some of her responsibilities included seed quality assurance lab research, global engineering statistical data evaluation, cotton seed process model engineering and field scouting.

'Bayer Crop Science gave me the chance of a lifetime to discover my passion and build a sustainable vocation. I am confident, through this experience combined with three years of previous research experience that I will be able to gain a Doctorate of Plant Science,' Althoff said. 'Cotton is the thread of our lives and to think I took a small problem and turned it into a sustainable research project that could change how we process cotton seed around the world is the most humbling and prideful experience I have ever had.'

Althoff is a candidate for graduation in May 2020. Her past experiences include internships with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, J-M Mushroom Farms and Ag Nutrien Services, and she is the recipient of several honors including the President's Community Service Award and the West Texas Agricultural Chemicals Institute Scholarship. Additionally, she is a member of the WT Equestrian Team, scholar of the Dyke and Terry Rogers LEAD WT program and a teacher's assistant in the WT Plant Science Lab.

The 17 nominees for the 2019 honor are listed by major and internship.

  • Melissa Hailey, advertising and public relations - Dallas Cowboys
  • Coulton Bourquin, agribusiness and economics - US Congressman K. Michael Conaway
  • Erin Jesko, agribusiness and economics - Poole Chemical Company
  • Courtney Coffman, agricultural media and communications - American Quarter Horse Association
  • Jillian 'Scout' Odegaard, agricultural media and communications, US Representative Mac Thornberry
  • Jaylea Shaye Youngblood, agricultural media and communications - Blessed Buffalo Boutique
  • Justin Brown, agriculture - Wilbur-Ellis
  • Kristie Rose, broadcasting and electronic media - Genesisters Marketing Agency
  • Kennedy Venneman, chemistry - Pantex Plant
  • Emily Magaraggia, environmental science - City of Canyon
  • Jalee Blackwell, graduate business administration - US District Court, Northern District of Texas
  • Madeline Kleinschmidt, general business - US Dept. of State
  • Marlene Van Mourik, marketing and management, GrowthWheel International
  • Abby Billington, music education - Amarillo Civic Center
  • Andrea Althoff, plant, soil and environmental sciences - Bayer Crop Sciences
  • Juliet Lane, social work - WT College Talent Search
  • Tori Browder, corporate communications - Dell Technologies

-WTAMU-

Disclaimer

West Texas A&M University published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 21:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pHealth Care Down As Risk Aversion Offsets Walgreen Report -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:58pIndustrials Up As Boeing Rallies On 737 MAX Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:55pWEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY : WT Selects the 2019 Intern of the Year
PU
04:40pTencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher paying users
RE
04:40pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Overall Deceleration Persists in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2019 and Low Growth is Expected for 2020
PU
04:36pMaterials Tick Down On Nerves About US-China Deal Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:34pEXCLUSIVE : Occidental seeks up to $700 million for Anadarko assets in Wyoming, Colorado - sources
RE
04:20pPRONOVA BIOPHARMA : Probe Metals Announces a $10 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Flow-Through Units
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Faregh Phase II commissioning boosts the production capacity of the field to 250 million cubic feet of gas per day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group