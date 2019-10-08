West Virginia University Health System Selects PatientMatters for Patient Financial Advocacy Solution and Services

West Virginia’s largest health system to implement IntelliGuide® solution to improve patient access for uninsured and underinsured patients

PatientMatters, a patient access and advocacy solutions company that delivers highly-personalized, front-end revenue cycle solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced today that West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine), a leader in patient care, research and educational excellence, has selected the company’s IntelliGuide® financial advocacy and patient eligibility solution to enhance patient access and support for its uninsured and underinsured patients.

Since its inception in 1989, PatientMatters has supported hospitals nationwide and helped millions of patients requiring financial assistance. Its all-inclusive patient access solutions blend financial guidance with technology-enabled services and program intelligence. Balancing the strength of advocate expertise and processes, the IntelliGuide solution connects uninsured patients to a broad range of federal, state and local medical benefits, such as Medicaid, Social Security, Disability and Workers’ Compensation.

“We’re honored to support WVU Medicine in elevating the patient experience through financial advocacy,” said David Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of PatientMatters. “Our joint capabilities are very exciting and will make us innovative and powerful partners as we work together to enhance patient advocacy across the communities served.”

IntelliGuide’s technology-enabled services include onsite support from PatientMatters’ highly-skilled and experienced advocacy team. The team will collaborate with WVU Medicines’ numerous facilities to enhance the patient financial experience for the uninsured and self-pay patients across the care continuum, including inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services.

About PatientMatters:

PatientMatters brings compassion and consumerism to the financial experience of care, helping hospitals and health systems offer highly-personalized financial solutions that improve satisfaction, cash flow, profitability and outcomes. Based on decades of experience, the PatientMatters IntelliPass® System brings together a comprehensive set of patient payment and advocacy solutions, along with intelligent workflow automation tools to ensure every patient is satisfied and providers are appropriately compensated. PatientMatters serves over 130 hospital and health systems in over 350 locations across the country, providing cutting-edge technology, financial tools, process transformation services with staff training and support to help deliver a new level of consumer-friendly healthcare. To learn more, visit www.patientmatters.com.

