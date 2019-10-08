Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

West Virginia University Health System Selects PatientMatters for Patient Financial Advocacy Solution and Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:14am EDT

West Virginia’s largest health system to implement IntelliGuide® solution to improve patient access for uninsured and underinsured patients

PatientMatters, a patient access and advocacy solutions company that delivers highly-personalized, front-end revenue cycle solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced today that West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine), a leader in patient care, research and educational excellence, has selected the company’s IntelliGuide® financial advocacy and patient eligibility solution to enhance patient access and support for its uninsured and underinsured patients.

Since its inception in 1989, PatientMatters has supported hospitals nationwide and helped millions of patients requiring financial assistance. Its all-inclusive patient access solutions blend financial guidance with technology-enabled services and program intelligence. Balancing the strength of advocate expertise and processes, the IntelliGuide solution connects uninsured patients to a broad range of federal, state and local medical benefits, such as Medicaid, Social Security, Disability and Workers’ Compensation.

“We’re honored to support WVU Medicine in elevating the patient experience through financial advocacy,” said David Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of PatientMatters. “Our joint capabilities are very exciting and will make us innovative and powerful partners as we work together to enhance patient advocacy across the communities served.”

IntelliGuide’s technology-enabled services include onsite support from PatientMatters’ highly-skilled and experienced advocacy team. The team will collaborate with WVU Medicines’ numerous facilities to enhance the patient financial experience for the uninsured and self-pay patients across the care continuum, including inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services.

To learn more about the IntelliGuide financial advocacy and patient eligibility services, visit the PatientMatters’ website.

About PatientMatters:
PatientMatters brings compassion and consumerism to the financial experience of care, helping hospitals and health systems offer highly-personalized financial solutions that improve satisfaction, cash flow, profitability and outcomes. Based on decades of experience, the PatientMatters IntelliPass® System brings together a comprehensive set of patient payment and advocacy solutions, along with intelligent workflow automation tools to ensure every patient is satisfied and providers are appropriately compensated. PatientMatters serves over 130 hospital and health systems in over 350 locations across the country, providing cutting-edge technology, financial tools, process transformation services with staff training and support to help deliver a new level of consumer-friendly healthcare. To learn more, visit www.patientmatters.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aTENCENT : China's CCTV, Tencent pull plug on NBA broadcasts over Hong Kong row
AQ
09:35aSAP : Contact Center 365 Delivers Enhanced Customer Service
PU
09:35aGalimedix Therapeutics, Inc. To Present at Ophthalmology Innovation Summit During the American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting
GL
09:35aFinovate Recognizes 19 Fintech Leaders at the Inaugural Finovate Awards
GL
09:35aDama Financial and Helix TCS Partner to Bring Financial Solutions to Legal Cannabis Industry via Market-Leading BiotrackTHC® Software
GL
09:34aFirst Community Credit Union Selects Matica for its New Instant Issuance Provider
BU
09:34aTo Build Stronger Partnerships Globally, Cyclica Appoints Long Time Pharma R&D Leader Vern De Biasi as VP, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships
BU
09:33aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:33aNurix Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors
GL
09:33aTELENSA : and Eaton Lighting Enter Partnership to Deliver Smart Street Lighting and Smart City Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
4KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group