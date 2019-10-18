WestCMR : Honored as Florida Company to Watch

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowFL selected $25 million company, WestCMR, as this year's Florida Companies to Watch Honoree, from more than 500 nominees in a statewide competition that identifies 50 companies expected to see significant growth over the next several years.

Since 1997, thousands of hospitals and surgery centers have relied on WestCMR as their ultimate sustainable surgical solution. By purchasing surplus inventory and redistributing it, WestCMR helps hospitals and surgery centers liquidate surgical supply waste, instead of sending them to landfills. WestCMR does this with a domestic and international sales team that helps prevents surgical supply waste throughout the U.S. and over 60 countries.

WestCMR's management team, competitive market position and strong community involvement were among several factors that put the company in contention for the GrowFL award, as managed by economic development group GrowFL, in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation.

"These stand-out companies are all led by entrepreneurs, and have demonstrated their capacity and intent to grow. They also all have critical intellectual property or a niche position that gives them a competitive edge in their markets." Dr. Tom O'Neal, GrowFL Executive Director.

"Our GrowFL recognition is certainly a validation of the integrity of our business and how we treat our customers and team members, and it upholds the stellar reputation that we've become known for. Being recognized in our home state as a Florida Company to Watch is a tremendous honor. We're a very dynamic organization with a large footprint that reduces waste. A lot of people see what we do in the community, and we back it up with financial resources. We donate over 1% of our annual revenue to philanthropic causes we believe in. We've worked hard to make our brand known as one that truly cares about Florida's communities." Randy Ware, CEO/Founder, WestCMR.

Looking ahead, in the next three to five years, Ware wants to double the business from $25 million to annual revenues of $50 million. WestCMR currently provides jobs for over 60 Florida residents, and he anticipates 80 employees as the company initiates a growth strategy that revolves around the acquisition of smaller companies.

"This list recognizes second-stage Florida companies with passionate leaders who are making a difference in growing and diversifying our economy. Second-stage companies are defined as those with 6 to 150 full-time employees and between $750,000 and $100 million in annual revenue. There are many programs and incubators promoting start-up businesses; GrowFL is the only Florida program that focuses exclusively on second-stage companies." Jennifer Barrows, Chair of the GrowFL Advisory Board and Business Development Executive with WithumSmith+Brown, PC.

From 2015 through 2018, the companies generated $923 million in revenue and added 935 employees, reflecting a 123.9% increase in revenue and 131% increase in jobs for the four-year period. The companies projected continued growth in 2019, with a 34.8% revenue increase and 36.8% growth in employees compared to 2018. If their projections hold, these companies will have generated $1.38 billion in revenue and added 1,541 employees over the last five years — a 201.9% increase in revenue and 216% increase in jobs since 2015.

WestCMR will be officially recognized with the other companies named on the list at the 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on November 14, 2019 at the Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk in Orlando, FL.

About WestCMR, LLC:

The industry leader for 22 years, WestCMR helps supply chain professionals buy, sell and liquidate in-date surgical supplies. Hospitals and surgery centers need outlets for distressed inventory from switching OEMs, budget cuts, surgeon preference changes, and returns. By purchasing surplus inventory, redistributing products to facilities at a discount, in the exact quantity needed, WestCMR is the supply chain professionals' sustainable surgical solution. Becker's Hospital Review 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare sixth year in a row 2019, Large Business of the Year 2017. The WestCMR Global family includes WestCMR, GeoSurgical, and Ware Consulting. WestCMRGlobal.com

About GrowFL:

GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company's continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida's economy. GrowFL.com

About the Edward Lowe Foundation:

Established in 1985, the Edward Lowe Foundation is a national, nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurship through research, recognition and educational programs, which are delivered through entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs). The foundation focuses on second-stage companies — those that have moved beyond the startup phase and seek significant, steady growth. The foundation has a second mission of land stewardship and is committed to preserving natural resources and historically significant structures at Big Rock Valley, its 2,000-acre home in southwest Michigan.

