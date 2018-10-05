Log in
WestJet Airlines : Media Advisory - Ed Sims, WestJet CEO to make special announcement about WestJet's global future in Alberta

10/05/2018 | 07:08pm CEST

Media Advisory - Ed Sims, WestJet CEO to make special announcement about WestJet's global future in Alberta

CALGARY, Oct. 5, 2018/CNW/ - Media are invited to join WestJet and the CalgaryChamber of Commerce at The Hudson in Calgaryon Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018to attend a special announcement concerning WestJet's vision of building a prosperous and globally connected city and province.

WHAT:
WestJet and CalgaryChamber of Commerce Special Announcement

WHEN:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018

TIME:
7 a.m.- 9 a.m. MT
7:15 a.m.Media registration
7:30 a.m.Event begins
8:15 a.m.In-person media availability/photo opportunity with Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO

WHERE:
The Hudson
200 8 Ave SW (6th floor)
Calgary, AB

RSVP:
Media are asked to please RSVP for in-person media availability to media@westjet.com no later than Tuesday, Oct. 9at 5 p.m. MT.

Please note, media unable to join can live stream the announcement by visiting WestJet's Facebook.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Disclaimer

WestJet Airlines Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 17:07:09 UTC
