WestJet Airlines : Media Advisory - Ed Sims, WestJet CEO to make special announcement about WestJet's global future in Alberta

Media Advisory - Ed Sims, WestJet CEO to make special announcement about WestJet's global future in Alberta

CALGARY, Oct. 5, 2018/CNW/ - Media are invited to join WestJet and the CalgaryChamber of Commerce at The Hudson in Calgaryon Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018to attend a special announcement concerning WestJet's vision of building a prosperous and globally connected city and province.

WHAT:

WestJet and CalgaryChamber of Commerce Special Announcement

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

TIME:

7 a.m.- 9 a.m. MT

7:15 a.m.Media registration

7:30 a.m.Event begins

8:15 a.m.In-person media availability/photo opportunity with Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO

WHERE:

The Hudson

200 8 Ave SW (6th floor)

Calgary, AB

RSVP:

Media are asked to please RSVP for in-person media availability to media@westjet.com no later than Tuesday, Oct. 9at 5 p.m. MT.

Please note, media unable to join can live stream the announcement by visiting WestJet's Facebook.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership