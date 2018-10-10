Log in
WestJet Airlines : Media Advisory - Ed Sims, WestJet CEO to make special announcement about WestJet's global future in Alberta

10/10/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Media Advisory - Ed Sims, WestJet CEO to make special announcement about WestJet's global future in Alberta

Media unable to attend can join via livestream on WestJet's Facebook

CALGARY, Oct. 10, 2018/CNW/ - Media are invited to join WestJet and the CalgaryChamber of Commerce at The Hudson in Calgaryon Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018to attend a special announcement concerning WestJet's vision of building a prosperous and globally connected city and province. Media unable to attend in person can join via livestream by visiting WestJet's Facebook.

WHAT:
WestJet and CalgaryChamber of Commerce Special Announcement

WHEN:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018

TIME:
7 a.m.- 9 a.m. MT
7:15 a.m.Media registration
7:30 a.m.Event begins (Live stream available via WestJet's Facebook)
8:15 a.m.In-person media availability/photo opportunity with Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO

WHERE:
The Hudson
200 8 Ave SW (6th floor)
Calgary, AB

About WestJet
Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbeanand Europeand to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized as Best Airline in Canadaand Travellers' Choice winner - North Americafor 2017 and 2018 in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines. The airline was also named the Travellers' Choice Winner - Economy, North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:
2018 North America'sBest Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)
2018/2017 Best Airline in Canadaand Travellers' Choice Winner Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines - North America(TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
2018 Travellers' Choice Winner - Economy, North America(TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
2018/2017/2016 Canada'sMost Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)
2016 Canada'smost reputable company for Corporate Social Responsibility (Reputation Institute)
2016/2015/2014/2013/2012 Ranked top three for Canadian Brands (Canadian Business Magazine)
2016/2015/2014/2013 WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard ranked #1 in Canada(MoneySense magazine)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjetFollow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjetRead the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com.

Disclaimer

WestJet Airlines Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 10:37:07 UTC
