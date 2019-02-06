Log in
WestPark Capital Announces the Completion of an $8 Million IPO For INmune Bio, Inc.

02/06/2019 | 09:36pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestPark Capital, Inc., the Los Angeles based international investment banking firm, today announced the closing of the initial public offering of 1,020,820 shares of common stock at $8.00 per share for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The total offering was $8,166,560. WestPark acted as co-manager for the IPO along with Wallachbeth Capital, LLC.  Univest Securities, LLC acted as the lead manager.  It marked the first biotech IPO in 2019. 

A registration statement relating to these securities in the public offering has been declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the U.S. offering may be obtained from WestPark Capital by calling Jay Stern (310) 203-2919 or operations@wpcapital.com. An electronic copy of such prospectus is also available on the web site of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

About WestPark Capital

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.  

Contact:
WestPark Capital, Inc.
Richard Rappaport, CEO
(310) 843-9300

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies in patients’ innate immune system. It currently has two leading product candidates that both aim to reengineer the patient’s innate immune system’s response to their cancer, INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutic that primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC) in the tumor micro-environment (TME), which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INB03 is the first drug entered into Phase I clinical trial which aims to inhibit MDSC cells. Inmune Bio’s product platforms target residual disease and utilize a precision medicine approach for treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com

INmune Bio, Inc.
David Moss, CFO
dmoss@inmunebio.com
1224 Prospect Str. Suite 150
La Jolla, CA 92037


© GlobeNewswire 2019
