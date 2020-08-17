Log in
WestPoint Financial Group : Expands Across the Midwest, Opening a Columbus, Ohio Office

08/17/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Indianapolis-based WestPoint Financial Group (WPFG) is one of the largest insurance and wealth management firms in the Midwest. Managing Partner, Greg McRoberts, leads the mega firm. WPFG services over 200,000 clients1, $36 billion of life insurance in force2, and $14 billion in assets serviced with a team of five hundred financial processionals across Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

WPFG is excited to announce the addition of a Columbus office, and Eddie Knezevich as Partner. Eddie and a great group of experienced financial professionals, that includes Ryan Miller and Andy Bean, share a mission to develop enduring relationships with their clients by providing guidance to help with a lifetime of financial security.

WPFG prides themselves, now more than ever, on reflecting the community and the changing environment. WPFG has invested in technology and virtual platforms as they evolve into a digital world, both personally and professionally. WPFG’s Columbus office promotes a casual work environment, provides their professionals with independence – the opportunity to work where and when it fits their lifestyle, in addition to providing virtual platforms to conduct business. The financial professionals and staff in Columbus are backed by the support of five hundred financial professionals and staff all over the Midwest, in what is referred to as “The WestPoint Difference.” WPFG’s Columbus office is hiring financial services professionals, to learn more about this flexible career and how you can build your own success, visit https://westpointfinancialgroup.com/career-opportunities/.

WPFG strives to bring financial strategies into the 21st century and “now more than ever, our mission is to bring financial wisdom and clarity in a world of infinite information,” said McRoberts. “We are expanding our markets, expanding our net field force, and expanding our reach in communities and look forward to bringing our tradition of success to our clients in Columbus.”

To learn more about WestPoint Financial Group, visit www.westpointfinancialgroup.com.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. 900 East 96th Street, Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46240, (317) 469-9999. CRN202208-269898

1 An insured, owner, or payer of a MassMutual policy or contract.
2 Amount of individual life insurance in force as of 12/31/19 related to products issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, C.M. Life Insurance Company and MML Bay State Life Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2020
