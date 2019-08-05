Log in
WestRock : Announces Plans to Sell Newberg Property

08/05/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

WestRock Company today announced plans to sell its property in Newberg, Oregon.

WestRock Announces Plans to Sell Newberg Property


ATLANTA (August 5, 2019) -- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced plans to sell its property in Newberg, Oregon.

The 220-acre property, site of WestRock's former paper mill, includes 100 acres of developable land along the Willamette River. Colliers International has been retained to assist with the sale.

'Partnering with the city, we have explored many options for developing the property,' said John Stakel, senior vice president and treasurer of WestRock. 'We believe that selling it for a possible mixed-use development will provide the most value for both WestRock and the city. We are encouraged by the interest in the property and believe there is a great opportunity for a buyer to completely redevelop the property in line with the city's proposed Riverfront Master Plan and for the long-term benefit of local residents.'

We have been fortunate that over the last several months, we have been able repurpose some of the paper-making equipment and components at our Newberg site for use in several of our other facilities,' Stakel added.

'We applaud WestRock's collaboration and partnership in the Riverfront Master Plan process and willingness to look at different options for the site, including possibly donating a small portion of the site, Rogers Landing, for public use,' said Rick Rogers, mayor of Newberg. 'We look forward to working with WestRock and potential buyers as WestRock markets the property. The redevelopment of this important site will be key to the economic revitalization of the riverfront and Newberg.'

Interested parties should contact Paul Breuer (paul.breuer@colliers.com) or Douglas Biggs (douglas.biggs@colliers.com) with Colliers.

About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

Media:
John Pensec , 470-328-6397
Director, Corporate Communications
john.pensec@westrock.com

Investors:
James Armstrong , 470-328-6327
Vice President, Investor Relations
james.armstrong@westrock.com

John Stakel , 678-291-7901
Senior Vice President, Treasurer
john.stakel@westrock.com

Disclaimer

WestRock Company published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 18:49:09 UTC
