Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westcliff University : Launches New College of Technology And Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Westcliff University is announcing the launch of its new College of Technology and Engineering (COTE). The COTE will serve as the home for all of Westcliff’s STEM-related programs, including the Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science in Information Technology, the Master’s of Science in Computer Science, and the Master’s of Science in Engineering Management.

As a teaching and learning institution that embraces innovation and discovery, the COTE at Westcliff is appealing to a broad range of students who are seeking advanced degrees in fields of emerging technology. The college, led by Dr. George Sayegh, endeavors to be a leader in STEM-related higher education.

“I am very proud to be chosen by Westcliff University leadership to lead this exciting new expansion,” said Dr. Sayegh. “The future of Westcliff is very bright, and the COTE intends to lead the way with innovative programs that prepare students for great careers as leaders in information technology, computer science, engineering management, and more to come.”

Westcliff is poised to invest further in STEM fields with new degree programs and certificates in the near future as it aims to be a leader in STEM higher education. Future program goals include a Coding Bootcamp Certificate for academic credit towards a degree and an undergraduate degree in Computer Science.

About Westcliff University

Westcliff University, founded in 1993, is a globally and regionally accredited private institution. The university provides practical Business, Law, STEM, and Education bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, plus certificate programs. Westcliff’s degree programs prepare students holistically—personally, academically, and professionally—for relevant career growth. Courses are taught by committed, passionate professors well-recognized in their fields. Westcliff’s affordable, innovative programs are offered live online as well as on-site at Westcliff's campuses in beautiful Southern California with flexible scheduling options. For information, please visit www.westcliff.edu, www.facebook.com/westcliffuniversity, or call 949-825-5999.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pGLYCOMIMETICS : New Efficacy and Biomarker Data From Rivipansel Phase 3 RESET Trial to Be Presented at Sickle Cell Meeting
BU
12:21pDIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:21pALLIANZ SE : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
12:20pPressure BioSciences' $3.5 Million Order for Hand Sanitizer is a Major Indicator for Growth
NE
12:18pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Luxury Mixed-Use Property in Central Florida Sale Closed by Marcus & Millichap
PU
12:16pXIMEN MINING : Constructing the Road to Production Kenville Gold Mine, Nelson BC
AQ
12:16pWater Soluble Fertilizers Market 2020-2024 | Reduction In Arable Land to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Townsquare Media, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:14pSIWHELA : History, Heritage and Universal Power
AQ
12:14pSEYLAN BANK : partners a series of webinars to uplift and strengthen SME sector
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..
5OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group