Western Agricultural Processors Association : 48th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic

48th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic

02/21/2019 | 01:20pm EST

48th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic

Join us for the 48th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic Monday, May 13th at the Belmont Country Club, proudly sponsored by My Job Depends on Ag! Proceeds from the tournament will benefit deserving students and programs in the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State. Ag One's efforts will provide approximately $700,000 to students and programs for the current academic year.

Date: Monday, May 13, 2019

Place: Belmont Country Club, Fresno

Time: Registration 10 a.m.; Shotgun start 11 a.m.; lunch at the turn, 19th Hole Social and dinner following play

Cost: $160/player, $640/team

Entry Deadline: May 3, 2019 ($175/player after deadline)

Come out, have fun and help support students at Fresno State!

Disclaimer

Western Agricultural Processors Association published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 18:19:07 UTC
