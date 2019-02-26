Western Agricultural Processors Association : Get Ready for the 2019 WAPA Annual Meeting!

Get Ready for the 2019 WAPA Annual Meeting!

Get ready for the 2019 WAPA Annual Meeting in Monterey, CA! This year's meeting will be held from June 19th-June 21st at the Monterey Conference Center & the Monterey Marriott!

The WAPA Annual Meeting will kick off Wednesday evening with a Welcome Reception and will be followed by the Annual WAPA Golf Tournament at the scenic Carmel Valley Ranch Thursday morning. Guest can look forward to the entertainment of comedian Craig Shoemaker Thursday evening. The meeting will culminate to a timely and informative agenda for Friday's Business Meeting touching on the most pressing industry issues including food safety, water supply, biomass and much more! As always guests will have the unique opportunity to learn about the latest and greatest industry technology by visiting WAPA Associate Members taking part in the Annual Meeting trade show.

Registration for the Annual Meeting is now open, guests can register by filling out the forms below and submit them via e-mail to shana@agprocessors.org, by fax to (559) 251-4471, or mail with a check made out to Western Agricultural Processors Association at 1785 N. Fine Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. For your convenience you may also register, sponsor, pay online, make hotel reservations and get meeting details at www.wapa-events.com.

Please make your hotel reservations with the Monterey Marriott by Wednesday, May 15th identifying yourself with 'WAPA Annual Meeting' to ensure the Association's special room rate and space availability. The group rates of $251/night are available to extend through the weekend. Reservations: 1-800-228-9290 or visit website at: https://book.passkey.com/go/2019wapaannualmeeting.

If you have any questions, please call our offices at (559) 455-9272.

Regular Member Registration

Associate Member Registration