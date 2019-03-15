Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Western Agricultural Processors Association : Have you taken the Produce Safety Rule Training?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

Inspections for the Produce Safety Rule begin April 1st of this year for large farms with over $500,000 in average annual sales for the past three years. The first step to compliance is taking the required Produce Safety Alliance Training Below you will find all the upcoming Produce Safety trainings.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has received funding from the Food and Drug Administration to provide Produce Safety Rule Grower Training courses at a reduced price of $35 through Safe Food Alliance. Other institutions are also offering Produce Safety Training at reduced costs through Specialty Crop Grants.

In addition, there are trainings offered at full cost. The list below includes all upcoming trainings.

  • The Produce Safety Rule requires farms and hullers to have at least one designated person trained on the Produce Safety Rule regulation in accordance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Watsonville: 3/20/2019
Location: 141 Monte Vista Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190320-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Imperial: 3/21/2019
Location: 485 Business Park Way Imperial, CA 92251
Cost: $35 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Fresno: 3/26/2019
Location: 90 W Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 308, Clovis, CA 93611
Cost: $25 Registration Information
Training Language: English
Fresno 3/27/2019
Location: 90 W Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 308, Clovis, CA 93611
Cost: $25 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Monterey: 4/1/2019
Location: 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190401-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish and English
Madera: 4/1/2019
Cost: $35 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

San Martin: 4/4/2019
Location: 80 W. Highland Avenue, Building K, San Martin, CA 95046, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190404-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Stockton: 4/11/2019
Location: 3290 Ad Art Road, Stockton, CA 95215, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-297-6304
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190411-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Tulare: 4/11/2019
Location: 4999 East Bardsley Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274, USA
Contact Information: Edward Fifield, Phone: 559-737-8124
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190411.2-GR
Training Language: English

Stockton: 4/12/2019
Location: 3290 Ad Art Road Stockton, CA 95215
Contact Information: David Goldenberg, (530) 757-5700
Cost: $30 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Colusa: 4/16/2019
Location: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA 95932, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190416-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Napa: 4/17/2019
Location: 1125 Golden Gate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190417-GR | Registration Information |
Training Language: English

Tulare: 4/18/2019
Location: 4500 S Laspina St, Tulare, CA 93274, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190418-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Moreno Valley: 4/23/2019
Location: 420 S. 21160 Box Springs Road,
Suite 102, Moreno Valley, CA 92557, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190423-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Escondido: 4/24/2019
Location: 420 S. Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190424-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

San Luis Obispo: 4/24/2019
Location: 333 Modanna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190424.2-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Kingsburg: 4/26/2019
Location: 2037 Morgan Drive, Kingsburg, CA 93631, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190426-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Santa Rosa: 4/30/2019
Location: 3589 Weswind Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190430-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Santa Rosa: 5/1/2019
Location: 3589 Weswind Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190501-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Marina: 5/2/2019
Location: 215 10th Street, Marina, CA 93933, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190502-GR | Registration Informatio
Training Language: English

Salinas: 5/3/2019
Location: 1432 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190503-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Tulare: 5/7/2019
Location:4999 E. Bardsley Ave.Tulare, Ca 93274
Building B, Room 224
Cost: $30 Registration Information
Training Language: English
Temecula: 5/10/2019
Location: 29345 Rancho California Road, Temecula, CA 92591, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190510-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Bakersfield: 5/14/2019
Location: 3300 East Belle Terrace, Bakersfield, CA 93307, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190514-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish

Merced: 5/15/2019
Location: 646 South Highway 59, Merced, CA 95341, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190515-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English

Tulare: 6/6/2019
Location:4999 E. Bardsley Ave.Tulare, Ca 93274
Building B, Room 224
Cost: $30 Registration Information
Training Language: English

Disclaimer

Western Agricultural Processors Association published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 03:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/15WESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : Have you taken the Produce Safety Rule Training?
PU
03/15MATANUSKA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION : MEA Gas Supply Contract Extension Provides Members Millions in Savings
PU
03/15China provides subsidies to lure talent to Greater Bay Area
RE
03/15Apple infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03/15PWC TO PAY $335 MILLION OVER FAILED AUDITS OF ALABAMA'S COLONIAL BANK : U.S. regulator
RE
03/15UK DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION : Plans to boost international student numbers and income
PU
03/15WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. funds focus on media stocks, banks to find value as mid-caps rally
RE
03/15FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Procesadora La Hacienda, Inc. Recalls Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
03/15RF BINDER PARTNERS : From CBD to Zero-Calorie Sweeteners, the 2019 Expo West saw New Food Brands Disrupting with Products that Promote Wellness
PU
03/15PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : How The World's Air Safety Leader Finished Last
5PARETEUM CORP : PARETEUM : Webcast of Pareteum Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.