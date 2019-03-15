Western Agricultural Processors Association : Have you taken the Produce Safety Rule Training?

Inspections for the Produce Safety Rule begin April 1st of this year for large farms with over $500,000 in average annual sales for the past three years. The first step to compliance is taking the required Produce Safety Alliance Training Below you will find all the upcoming Produce Safety trainings.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has received funding from the Food and Drug Administration to provide Produce Safety Rule Grower Training courses at a reduced price of $35 through Safe Food Alliance. Other institutions are also offering Produce Safety Training at reduced costs through Specialty Crop Grants.
In addition, there are trainings offered at full cost. The list below includes all upcoming trainings.
The Produce Safety Rule requires farms and hullers to have at least one designated person trained on the Produce Safety Rule regulation in accordance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).
Watsonville: 3/20/2019
Location: 141 Monte Vista Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190320-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Imperial: 3/21/2019
Location: 485 Business Park Way Imperial, CA 92251
Cost: $35 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Fresno: 3/26/2019
Location: 90 W Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 308, Clovis, CA 93611
Cost: $25 Registration Information
Training Language: English
Fresno 3/27/2019
Location: 90 W Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 308, Clovis, CA 93611
Cost: $25 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Monterey: 4/1/2019
Location: 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190401-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish and English
Madera: 4/1/2019
Cost: $35 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
San Martin: 4/4/2019
Location: 80 W. Highland Avenue, Building K, San Martin, CA 95046, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190404-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Stockton: 4/11/2019
Location: 3290 Ad Art Road, Stockton, CA 95215, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-297-6304
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190411-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Tulare: 4/11/2019
Location: 4999 East Bardsley Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274, USA
Contact Information: Edward Fifield, Phone: 559-737-8124
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190411.2-GR
Training Language: English
Stockton: 4/12/2019
Location: 3290 Ad Art Road Stockton, CA 95215
Contact Information: David Goldenberg, (530) 757-5700
Cost: $30 Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Colusa: 4/16/2019
Location: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA 95932, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190416-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Napa: 4/17/2019
Location: 1125 Golden Gate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190417-GR | Registration Information |
Training Language: English
Tulare: 4/18/2019
Location: 4500 S Laspina St, Tulare, CA 93274, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190418-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Moreno Valley: 4/23/2019
Location: 420 S. 21160 Box Springs Road,
Suite 102, Moreno Valley, CA 92557, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190423-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Escondido: 4/24/2019
Location: 420 S. Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190424-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
San Luis Obispo: 4/24/2019
Location: 333 Modanna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190424.2-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Kingsburg: 4/26/2019
Location: 2037 Morgan Drive, Kingsburg, CA 93631, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190426-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Santa Rosa: 4/30/2019
Location: 3589 Weswind Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190430-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Santa Rosa: 5/1/2019
Location: 3589 Weswind Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190501-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Marina: 5/2/2019
Location: 215 10th Street, Marina, CA 93933, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190502-GR | Registration Informatio
Training Language: English
Salinas: 5/3/2019
Location: 1432 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190503-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Tulare: 5/7/2019
Location:4999 E. Bardsley Ave.Tulare, Ca 93274
Building B, Room 224
Cost: $30 Registration Information
Training Language: English
Temecula: 5/10/2019
Location: 29345 Rancho California Road, Temecula, CA 92591, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190510-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Bakersfield: 5/14/2019
Location: 3300 East Belle Terrace, Bakersfield, CA 93307, USA
Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900
Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190514-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: Spanish
Merced: 5/15/2019
Location: 646 South Highway 59, Merced, CA 95341, USA
Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750
Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190515-GR | Registration Information
Training Language: English
Tulare: 6/6/2019
Location:4999 E. Bardsley Ave.Tulare, Ca 93274
Building B, Room 224
Cost: $30 Registration Information
Training Language: English