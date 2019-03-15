Western Agricultural Processors Association : Have you taken the Produce Safety Rule Training?

Inspections for the Produce Safety Rule begin April 1st of this year for large farms with over $500,000 in average annual sales for the past three years. The first step to compliance is taking the required Produce Safety Alliance Training Below you will find all the upcoming Produce Safety trainings.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has received funding from the Food and Drug Administration to provide Produce Safety Rule Grower Training courses at a reduced price of $35 through Safe Food Alliance. Other institutions are also offering Produce Safety Training at reduced costs through Specialty Crop Grants.

In addition, there are trainings offered at full cost. The list below includes all upcoming trainings.

The Produce Safety Rule requires farms and hullers to have at least one designated person trained on the Produce Safety Rule regulation in accordance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Watsonville: 3/20/2019

Location: 141 Monte Vista Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190320-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Imperial: 3/21/2019

Location: 485 Business Park Way Imperial, CA 92251

Cost: $35 Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Fresno: 3/26/2019

Location: 90 W Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 308, Clovis, CA 93611

Cost: $25 Registration Information

Training Language: English

Fresno 3/27/2019

Location: 90 W Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 308, Clovis, CA 93611

Cost: $25 Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Monterey: 4/1/2019

Location: 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190401-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish and English

Madera: 4/1/2019

Cost: $35 Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

San Martin: 4/4/2019

Location: 80 W. Highland Avenue, Building K, San Martin, CA 95046, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190404-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Stockton: 4/11/2019

Location: 3290 Ad Art Road, Stockton, CA 95215, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-297-6304

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190411-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Tulare: 4/11/2019

Location: 4999 East Bardsley Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274, USA

Contact Information: Edward Fifield, Phone: 559-737-8124

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190411.2-GR

Training Language: English



Stockton: 4/12/2019

Location: 3290 Ad Art Road Stockton, CA 95215

Contact Information: David Goldenberg, (530) 757-5700

Cost: $30 Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Colusa: 4/16/2019

Location: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA 95932, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190416-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Napa: 4/17/2019

Location: 1125 Golden Gate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190417-GR | Registration Information |

Training Language: English

Tulare: 4/18/2019

Location: 4500 S Laspina St, Tulare, CA 93274, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190418-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Moreno Valley: 4/23/2019

Location: 420 S. 21160 Box Springs Road,

Suite 102, Moreno Valley, CA 92557, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190423-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Escondido: 4/24/2019

Location: 420 S. Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190424-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish



San Luis Obispo: 4/24/2019

Location: 333 Modanna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190424.2-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Kingsburg: 4/26/2019

Location: 2037 Morgan Drive, Kingsburg, CA 93631, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190426-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Santa Rosa: 4/30/2019

Location: 3589 Weswind Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190430-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Santa Rosa: 5/1/2019

Location: 3589 Weswind Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190501-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Marina: 5/2/2019

Location: 215 10th Street, Marina, CA 93933, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190502-GR | Registration Informatio

Training Language: English

Salinas: 5/3/2019

Location: 1432 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190503-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Tulare: 5/7/2019

Location:4999 E. Bardsley Ave.Tulare, Ca 93274

Building B, Room 224

Cost: $30 Registration Information

Training Language: English

Temecula: 5/10/2019

Location: 29345 Rancho California Road, Temecula, CA 92591, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190510-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English

Bakersfield: 5/14/2019

Location: 3300 East Belle Terrace, Bakersfield, CA 93307, USA

Contact Information: Anila Mehmood, Phone: 916-561-5900

Cost: $35; Course #: CA-190514-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: Spanish

Merced: 5/15/2019

Location: 646 South Highway 59, Merced, CA 95341, USA

Contact Information: Robert Pattison, Phone: 530-757-5750

Cost: $30; Course #: CA-190515-GR | Registration Information

Training Language: English



Tulare: 6/6/2019

Location:4999 E. Bardsley Ave.Tulare, Ca 93274

Building B, Room 224

Cost: $30 Registration Information

Training Language: English