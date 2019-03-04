Log in
Western Agricultural Processors Association : WAPA Addresses Pistachio Conference on NOW

03/04/2019 | 07:10pm EST

WAPA Addresses Pistachio Conference on NOW

Western Agricultural Processors Association President/CEO Roger Isom addressed the American Pistachio Growers Annual Conference this past week in Palm Desert on the latest developments with the Sterile Insect Technology (SIT) Release Program for Navel Orangeworm (NOW). As part of a three person panel including pistachio grower Ted Sheely, and Arizona Cotton Research and Protection Council Executive Director Leighton Leisner, Isom spoke to the status of the project and the challenges that lie ahead. Isom compared aspects and challenges of the program to the experiences learned with the pink bollworm program for cotton. Grower 'buy-in' and the need for a comprehensive approach, including sanitation, mating disruption and trapping will be absolutely necessary for there to be any possible success in reducing NOW populations.

Disclaimer

Western Agricultural Processors Association published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 00:09:07 UTC
