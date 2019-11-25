Log in
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. : Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2019

0
11/25/2019 | 08:02am EST

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: PAI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2019.

Current Q

 

Previous Q

 

Prior Yr Q

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

Total Net Assets

$ 145,443,881

$ 143,866,131

$ 137,407,706

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)

$ 15.32

$ 15.16

$ 14.49

Market Price Per Share

$ 16.23

$ 14.87

$ 13.50

Premium / (Discount)

5.94%

(1.91)%

(6.83)%

Outstanding Shares

9,492,402

9,492,402

9,482,901

 
Total Net Investment Income (b)

$ 1,452,730

$ 1,503,883

$ 1,565,656

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$ 1,762,460

$ 4,534,721

$ 813,156

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$ 3,215,190

$ 6,038,604

$ 2,378,812

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)

$ 0.15

$ 0.16

$ 0.17

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$ 0.19

$ 0.48

$ 0.08

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$ 0.34

$ 0.64

$ 0.25

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)

$ 395,157

$ 579,867

$ 984,079

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income

Per Share (c)

$ 0.04

$ 0.06

$ 0.10

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(b) For the quarter indicated.

(c) As of the period indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. Previously, the Fund filed a complete schedule of portfolio holdings with the SEC for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT and N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company; a subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”). Western Asset Management Company has managed the Fund since its inception in March 1973.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.


© Business Wire 2019
