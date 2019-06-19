Log in
Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (“XWAMX”) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (“XWMFX”) Announce Distributions for June 2019

06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (XWAMX) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announce quarterly distributions for the month of June 2019.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

     
Month   Record Date   Ex-Dividend Date   Payable Date
June   06/21/2019   07/01/2019   07/01/2019
 
Ticker  

 

 

CUSIP

  Fund Name   Month   Amount   Type  

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

XWAMX  

95790F100

 

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc.

  Jun   $14.59   Income   $(1.01)
XWMFX  

95790G108

 

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc.

  Jun   $15.83   Income   $0.24
           

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Funds’ distributions that has been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


