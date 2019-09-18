Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (“XWAMX”) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (“XWMFX”) Announce Distributions for September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (XWAMX) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announce quarterly distributions for the month of September 2019.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

September

9/20/2019

10/01/2019

10/01/2019

 

Ticker

 

 

 

 

CUSIP

 

Fund Name

 

 

 

 

Month

 

Amount

 

Type

 

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

XWAMX

 

95790F100

 

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc.

 

 

Sept

 

$13.13

 

Income

 

$(1.46)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

XWMFX

 

95790G108

 

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc.

 

 

Sept

 

$14.56

 

Income

 

$(1.27)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Funds’ distributions that has been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pHMS NETWORKS : Releases an Ewon Connector Module for Ignition 8
PR
06:38pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Sale of shares by a co-founder of Couche-Tard
PR
06:37pMEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
06:37pTONGCHENG ELONG : 2019 interim report
PU
06:36pAT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
RE
06:34pALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
06:32pLOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19
PU
06:27pHAILAN : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
06:27pUNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction - acquisition of the target company involving issue of consideration shares under specific cs mandate; (2) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction; (3) continuing connected transactions and connected transactions; (4) reverse takeover involving a new listing application; (5) placing under specific placing mandate; and (6) appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
06:27pServisFirst Bank Announces New Commercial Banking Team for Charleston, SC and Naples, FL Markets
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
2DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
3OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BE..
4ARSENAL ENERGY INC : ARSENAL ENERGY : Prairie Provident Resources Announces Significant Incremental Reserves B..
5LOJAS AMERICANAS SA : LOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group