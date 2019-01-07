Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. : Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announced today the
final results of its issuer tender offer for up to 2.5% of the
outstanding common stock (“Shares”) or 6,236 Shares of the Fund at a
price equal to the Fund’s net asset value per Share on the day on which
the tender offer expired. As described in the offer, the Fund reserved
the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of the Fund’s outstanding
Shares without amending or extending the offer (the “Additional
Shares”). The Fund’s offer expired on January 2, 2019.
A total of 18,841 Shares were duly tendered and not withdrawn. Because
the number of Shares tendered exceeds 8,731 Shares, which number
includes Additional Shares accepted for purchase by the Fund, the tender
offer is oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and
conditions specified in the tender offer, the Fund will purchase Shares
from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, excluding any odd
lot transactions and disregarding fractions. Accordingly, on a pro rata
basis, approximately 42% of Shares for each stockholder who properly
tendered Shares have been accepted for payment. The Fund expects to
transmit payment to purchase the duly tendered and accepted Shares on or
about January 7, 2019. The purchase price of properly tendered Shares is
$710.70 per Share, equal to the per Share net asset value as of the
close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on
January 2, 2019. Shares that were tendered but not accepted for payment
and Shares that were not tendered will remain outstanding.
Any questions about the tender offer can be directed to Georgeson LLC,
the information agent for the tender offer, at (866) 431-2110.
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS, CIRCULAR OR REPRESENTATION
INTENDED FOR USE IN THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF FUND SHARES. THIS PRESS
RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS REGARDING PLANS AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE
FUTURE THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE PRIVATE
SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL STATEMENTS OTHER THAN
STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT ARE FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAN BE IDENTIFIED
BY THE USE OF WORDS SUCH AS “MAY,” “WILL,” “EXPECT,” “ANTICIPATE,”
“ESTIMATE,” “BELIEVE,” “CONTINUE” OR OTHER SIMILAR WORDS. SUCH
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE FUND’S CURRENT PLANS AND
EXPECTATIONS, AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD
CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING SUCH RISKS
AND UNCERTAINTIES ARE CONTAINED IN THE FUND’S FILINGS WITH THE
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified
closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason
Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason,
Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an
affiliate of the investment manager.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial
statements are available free of charge upon request.
For more information, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s
web site at www.lmcef.com.
Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc.
© 2019 Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005382/en/