Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena

Automakers, ride-hailing and technology companies plowing money into the development of electric, self-driving and shared car services will find more enthusiastic consumers in China than in Europe and the United States, a survey on Thursday showed.

Consumers in some Western countries appear unconvinced as automakers overhaul their factories and supply chains to produce pricey electric cars and invest billions to develop self-driving technology, the survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants showed.

While more than 90% of Chinese residents said they would consider, were likely to or definitely would buy an electric car, only about half of the surveyed consumers in the United States were eyeing an electric car as their next purchase. In Europe, between 64% and 77% of respondents said the same.

The research comes as the global auto industry is undergoing drastic changes with a downturn in sales, pressure to meet ambitious emissions targets and challenges in deploying fully self-driving cars as robotaxis.

OC&C surveyed around 2,000 consumers in each the U.S., China, Germany, France and the UK between March and April 2019 in online polls.

John Evison, one of the survey's co-authors, said the group did not receive any outside funding for the study.

Car buyers in the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom also largely want to retain private ownership of their vehicle, while more than 90% of Chinese consumers are open to fully-shared mobility options, according to the survey.

Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc say they aim to reduce private car ownership.

But survey respondents in Western countries, including younger generations, said owning a car remained an important status symbol offering convenience and reliability not matched by car-sharing or taxi services.

The survey results also put a damper on companies working on robotaxis, with a vast majority of all respondents saying they would strongly prefer owning a fully automated car, as opposed to sharing it.

German carmaker Daimler last month said it has taken a "reality check" on robotaxis amid questions over their safety and earnings potential.

Overall, around a third of Western consumers in the survey said they were distrustful of self-driving cars, while only 4% of the Chinese respondents said so.

OC&C's Evison said the results suggested the auto industry should invest more in electrification and services for individual car owners rather than "trying to create the next shared mobility revolution."

(This story corrects name to "OC&C Consultants" from "OC&C Consulting" in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Tina Bellon

Stocks treated in this article : Revolution Co.,Ltd., Uber Technologies, Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REVOLUTION CO.,LTD. -4.26% 45 End-of-day quote.400.00%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.14% 29.06 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:12aWall Street set to rise again on trade deal hopes
RE
09:12aSouth Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline
RE
09:10aStocks keep the faith, sterling gallops higher
RE
09:09aFigure Closes Series C Round of $103 Million to Expand Lending Products and Executive Hires
BU
09:07aOil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
RE
09:06aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Korea agree to expand cooperation, promote trade
PU
09:04aOil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
RE
09:04aCANADA'S RESILIENCE ALLOWS CENTRAL BANK TO CHART ITS OWN COURSE : Official
DJ
09:03aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
09:01aKenya's Safaricom tests new mobile savings service
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler plays down possible Kering tie-up amid luxury merger wave
5ORSTED AS : Orsted aims to invest in 'green hydrogen' pilot projects

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group