Western Dental : Completes Acquisition of EyeMax Vision Plan and is Set to Begin Offering Vision Coverage to Groups and Individuals in California

Premier Dental Holdings, Inc., parent of Western Dental Services, has
completed the purchase of EyeMax Vision Plan, a Knox-Keene licensed
specialized health care service plan for vision.
EyeMax recently completed the build-out of its network and obtained
regulatory approvals. The plan has a statewide license to operate in
California and an attractive contracted network of more than 1,200
individual and group vision care providers, 90 percent of whom are
located in close proximity to Western Dental Offices. The network also
includes multiple vision laboratories.
“Our strategy is to offer vision as a value-added product with our group
and individual dental plans,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of Western Dental. “Vision plans can be offered on a
standalone basis or with our individual dental plans to patients at the
time of service in our offices. Individual vision plans will also be
available online, and group vision coverage will be offered to
organizations alongside our dental plans.”
Mr. Crowley added: “This is a very complementary strategic addition to
our firm that will provide patients with convenient vision benefit
options while opening a highly synergistic new pathway for our firm to
grow.”
The transaction closed Dec. 31, 2018. Terms were not disclosed.
ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL
Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental &
Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and
Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the
leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately
2.9 million patient visits annually in 312 affiliated offices throughout
California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general
dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric
dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a
convenient full service “Dental Home.”
In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to
both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal
public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more
than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental
dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal
beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the
State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading
provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a
first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and
payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.
All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality
assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits,
treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality
care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in
your community, visit www.westerndental.com
or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005570/en/