Western Dental : Completes Acquisition of EyeMax Vision Plan and is Set to Begin Offering Vision Coverage to Groups and Individuals in California

Premier Dental Holdings, Inc., parent of Western Dental Services, has completed the purchase of EyeMax Vision Plan, a Knox-Keene licensed specialized health care service plan for vision.

EyeMax recently completed the build-out of its network and obtained regulatory approvals. The plan has a statewide license to operate in California and an attractive contracted network of more than 1,200 individual and group vision care providers, 90 percent of whom are located in close proximity to Western Dental Offices. The network also includes multiple vision laboratories.

“Our strategy is to offer vision as a value-added product with our group and individual dental plans,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “Vision plans can be offered on a standalone basis or with our individual dental plans to patients at the time of service in our offices. Individual vision plans will also be available online, and group vision coverage will be offered to organizations alongside our dental plans.”

Mr. Crowley added: “This is a very complementary strategic addition to our firm that will provide patients with convenient vision benefit options while opening a highly synergistic new pathway for our firm to grow.”

The transaction closed Dec. 31, 2018. Terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.9 million patient visits annually in 312 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

