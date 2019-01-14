Western Dental Completes Conversions of 23 Acquired Pediatric Offices to Western Dental Kids

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in
accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics
provider in the country, announced today the conversions of the last of
acquired pediatric offices from Children’s Dental Group and Kids Dental
Kare last year.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005754/en/
The Western Dental Kids office in Santa Ana is one of 28 Western Dental Kids offices throughout California. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The conversions include the installation of new outdoor signage and a
refresh of office interiors. Western Dental has 222 offices in
California, which include 28 Western Dental Kids offices located
primarily in Central and Southern California and dedicated to the
exclusive treatment of children. Children are also welcome at all
Western Dental offices.
“These conversions solidify the establishment of Western Dental Kids and
expand access to care for children throughout the state,” Dr. John
Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “We want to be a Dental
Home for children and their parents by offering a full range of dental
services, including general pediatric dentistry, hygiene and
orthodontics.”
Each Western Dental Kids office is equipped with state-of-the art
digital equipment and provides comprehensive pediatric dental services,
including sealants to help prevent cavities, fluoride treatments, and a
full-service orthodontics department. Western Dental Kids accepts most
forms of dental insurance, including Medi-Cal Dental.
“Every Western Dental Kids office is designed to create a fun, yet
professional environment for children and their parents,” Luther said.
“We want kids to have a positive experience at the dentist office.”
ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL
Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental &
Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and
Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the
leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately
2.9 million patient visits annually in 313 affiliated offices throughout
California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general
dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric
dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a
convenient full service “Dental Home.”
In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to
both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal
public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more
than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental
dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal
beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the
State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading
provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a
first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and
payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.
All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality
assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits,
treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality
care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in
your community, visit www.westerndental.com
or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.
