Western Dental Completes Conversions of 23 Acquired Pediatric Offices to Western Dental Kids

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, announced today the conversions of the last of acquired pediatric offices from Children’s Dental Group and Kids Dental Kare last year.

The conversions include the installation of new outdoor signage and a refresh of office interiors. Western Dental has 222 offices in California, which include 28 Western Dental Kids offices located primarily in Central and Southern California and dedicated to the exclusive treatment of children. Children are also welcome at all Western Dental offices.

“These conversions solidify the establishment of Western Dental Kids and expand access to care for children throughout the state,” Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “We want to be a Dental Home for children and their parents by offering a full range of dental services, including general pediatric dentistry, hygiene and orthodontics.”

Each Western Dental Kids office is equipped with state-of-the art digital equipment and provides comprehensive pediatric dental services, including sealants to help prevent cavities, fluoride treatments, and a full-service orthodontics department. Western Dental Kids accepts most forms of dental insurance, including Medi-Cal Dental.

“Every Western Dental Kids office is designed to create a fun, yet professional environment for children and their parents,” Luther said. “We want kids to have a positive experience at the dentist office.”

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.9 million patient visits annually in 313 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

