Western Dental Hosts Medi-Cal Dental Events in Los Angeles

09/16/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, will hold an event at one of its Los Angeles-area offices to educate local families about the dental benefits covered under Medi-Cal.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, September 21from 10 am to 2 pm, will take place at the Western Dental office located at 4487 E. Slauson Ave. in Maywood, Calif. Guests will learn about Medi-Cal Dental benefits and covered services while enjoying free food and refreshments, a live DJ, and activities for kids. The public is welcome, and there is no charge for the event.

“Many patients on Medi-Cal don’t realize they also have dental coverage,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer at Western Dental. “Benefits for eligible patients have never been better, and we want to get the word out.”

Western Dental recently held a similar event at its Huntington Park office that attracted nearly 100 attendees. Western Dental is expecting over 125 people at the Maywood event Sept. 21.

Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (previously known as Denti-Cal) at this location and all of its California offices, in addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients. Western Dental is the leading provider of dental services to the Medi-Cal program, which provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families in California. Western Dental is committed to continuing to partner with the State to help improve the program.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 321 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2018 and are committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.


© Business Wire 2019
