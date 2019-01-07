Western Dental Opens Its First Pediatric Dental Office in Stockton

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in
accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics
provider in the country, announced the opening of its first Western
Dental Kids office in Stockton today.
The new office, located at 616 W. Hammer Lane, will serve pediatric
patients exclusively. Western Dental also owns and operates five other
Western Dental offices in Stockton, which serve patients of all ages.
“Our pediatric dental team is excited to be part of the Stockton
community in this beautiful new office with state-of-the-art digital
equipment,” said Dr. Syed Hyder, Managing Doctor for the new Stockton
office. “We want to be a Dental Home for children and their parents by
offering a full range of dental services, including general pediatric
dentistry, hygiene and orthodontics.”
The 3,500 square-foot office has been designed with fun, bright colorful
graphics. The office provides comprehensive pediatric dental services,
including sealants to help prevent cavities, fluoride treatments, and a
full-service orthodontics department. Western Dental Kids accepts most
forms of dental insurance, including Medi-Cal Dental.
“We have grown to 222 offices in the state, which includes 28 Western
Dental Kids offices dedicated to pediatric dentistry,” said Dr. John
Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “The new Western Dental
Kid’s office in Stockton builds upon our solid base in Stockton and
expands access to children in the area. Children are also welcome at all
Western Dental offices.”
An open house and ribbon cutting celebration is planned.
ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL
Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental &
Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and
Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the
leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately
2.9 million patient visits annually in 313 affiliated offices throughout
California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general
dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric
dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a
convenient full service “Dental Home.”
In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to
both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal
public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more
than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental
dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal
beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the
State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading
provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a
first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and
payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.
All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality
assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits,
treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality
care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in
your community, visit www.westerndental.com
or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005919/en/