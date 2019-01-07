Log in
Western Dental Opens Its First Pediatric Dental Office in Stockton

01/07/2019 | 01:39pm EST

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, announced the opening of its first Western Dental Kids office in Stockton today.

The new office, located at 616 W. Hammer Lane, will serve pediatric patients exclusively. Western Dental also owns and operates five other Western Dental offices in Stockton, which serve patients of all ages.

“Our pediatric dental team is excited to be part of the Stockton community in this beautiful new office with state-of-the-art digital equipment,” said Dr. Syed Hyder, Managing Doctor for the new Stockton office. “We want to be a Dental Home for children and their parents by offering a full range of dental services, including general pediatric dentistry, hygiene and orthodontics.”

The 3,500 square-foot office has been designed with fun, bright colorful graphics. The office provides comprehensive pediatric dental services, including sealants to help prevent cavities, fluoride treatments, and a full-service orthodontics department. Western Dental Kids accepts most forms of dental insurance, including Medi-Cal Dental.

“We have grown to 222 offices in the state, which includes 28 Western Dental Kids offices dedicated to pediatric dentistry,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “The new Western Dental Kid’s office in Stockton builds upon our solid base in Stockton and expands access to children in the area. Children are also welcome at all Western Dental offices.”

An open house and ribbon cutting celebration is planned.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.9 million patient visits annually in 313 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.


© Business Wire 2019
