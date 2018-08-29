Western Dental & Orthodontics : Acquires Former SmileCare Office in Lancaster

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, today announced the purchase of the SmileCare office in Lancaster, Calif.

The Lancaster acquisition is located at 1228 West Avenue K, adjacent to 24-Hour Fitness.

This is Western Dental’s second location in Lancaster and the fourth SmileCare office purchased from Coast Dental Services Inc. in recent months, including the Fremont, Stockton and Modesto SmileCare offices.

The Lancaster office has 14 patient treatment rooms, state-of-the-art digital equipment and a multi-lingual staff. A full range of dental services is offered, including general dentistry, orthodontics, specialty dentistry, pediatric dentistry and oral hygiene.

“We are pleased to be expanding in Lancaster, and we welcome the patients at this office to the Western Dental family,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “This will provide more appointment options to patients of both offices.”

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) at this location and all of its 198 California offices. Western Dental is the leading provider of services to the Medi-Cal Dental program, which provides healthcare benefits to more than 13 million individuals throughout California.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in patient visits over the past few years in our original Lancaster office,” said Dr. Evelinda Jacob, Managing Dentist. “We’re excited about the addition of our second location.”

The Lancaster office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The office is planning a reception that will be open to the public.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in 247 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. In addition to general dentistry, it offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Medi-Cal Dental program – part of the public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to help improve the program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that monitors patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005753/en/