Western Dental : & Orthodontics Opens Sixth Office in San Jose

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, today announced the opening of a new office in San Jose.

Located at 451 Blossom Hill Road, Suite 20, the newly-built Western Dental office is the sixth location in San Jose.

With 13 patient treatment rooms, including six dedicated to orthodontic treatment, it features new state-of-the-art digital equipment. A full range of dental services is offered, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery.

“We are thrilled to open another location in San Jose,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “We strive to provide our patients with convenient access to high quality, affordable, convenient care in a comprehensive Dental Home environment. Opening a sixth office here will provide even more scheduling options.”

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) in all of its 199 California offices. Western Dental is the leading provider of services to the Medi-Cal Dental program, which provides healthcare benefits to more than 13 million individuals throughout California.

“We’ve experienced robust growth in patient visits over the past few years, so it’s fantastic to have another convenient San Jose location to provide a full range of dental and orthodontic services,” said Dr. Kavithai Manickan, the Managing Doctor for the Blossom Hill office.

The Blossom Hill office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A two-day open house and ribbon cutting celebration is planned for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in 248 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. In addition to general dentistry, it offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Medi-Cal Dental program – part of the public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to help improve the program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that monitors patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

