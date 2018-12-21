Western Dental : Plays Santa Claus

‘Tis the season of giving at Western Dental.

One of the nation’s largest dental providers and a leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, has been busy during the holiday season, spreading the Christmas cheer to its many youthful patients.

Earlier this year, Western Dental converted some of its 200-plus existing California offices to Western Dental Kids, including a new logo, a new office design and décor.

This December, Western Dental made a lot of its young patients happy, providing Santa Claus visits to every one of its 23 children’s pediatric dentistry offices (WDKids) in Northern and Southern California.

Western Dental distributed more than 4,500 toys and gifts to young patients and their friends at its WDKids offices. Each office received approximately 200 unwrapped toys.

“Earlier this year, Western Dental made a huge commitment to focus on the dental needs of children by creating Western Dental Kids,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer. “Besides providing them with the necessary dental care, we also wanted to create a fun environment for the children we treat. Our offices really enjoyed bringing that special Christmas spirit to our kids through gift-giving. It’s the season of giving back and we wanted to do that for all our young patients.”

The gift-giving didn’t stop at its own offices. Western Dental also donated 400 unwrapped toys to Sam Ministries in Texas on behalf of Brident Dental, an affiliate of Western Dental that has 34 offices throughout Texas.

In addition, Western Dental donated 50 unwrapped toys from its corporate employees to Healthy Smiles Kids of Orange County.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in 249 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. Western Dental has also signed a definitive agreement to acquire 63 additional offices in California, Texas and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

