Western Dental and the SoCal Chapter of the NFL Alumni Provide Free Turkey Dinners

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, has joined with the Southern California NFL Alumni and Zoe Christian Fellowship in their annual Turkey Giveaway.

Under the partnership, Western Dental will provide volunteers and food donations for 300 families in need in the Southern California area. Complete turkey dinners, including all the trimmings, will be distributed by Zoe Christian Fellowship at 10252 Mills Ave. in Whittier, Calif. The turkey dinners may be picked up on Saturday, November 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Western Dental has become a trusted and reliable partner in our philanthropic outreach,” said James Washington, President of the Southern California NFL Alumni. “We’re grateful for their help this Thanksgiving.”

The National Football League Alumni is the oldest, most well-known retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses and cheerleaders. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, educational, and social programs to its members and their families.

Western Dental is a preferred dental provider for all of the Southern California Alumni Chapter’s members and provides dental services to NFL alumni players and their families, including orthodontics, dental implants, crowns and restorations, and pediatric dentistry. Western Dental has also signed on to be a partner in the NFL Alumni’s Caring for Kids charity, which raises money and recruits volunteers for youth-related causes.

“The SoCal NFL Alumni is a valued Plan partner,” said Lynn Thompson, Vice President-Payor & Plan Strategic Relations for Western Dental. “We’re proud to support their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.”

Western Dental has provided full-service Dental HMO plans to employer groups, unions, associations, school districts, credit unions and individuals for more than 30 years. Every plan provides access to Western Dental’s 233 California offices. Additionally, members can receive integrated coverage through EyeMax Vision, which was recently acquired by a Western Dental affiliate.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 324 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists will provide care to a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2019, and Western Dental is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

