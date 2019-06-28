|
Western Economic Diversification Canada : Minister Sohi announces support for fair coal and just energy transition
06/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT
From: Western Economic Diversification Canada
Backgrounder
June 28, 2019 - Nisku, AB - Western Economic Diversification Canada
The $35 million Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) is a five-year strategic fund to support skills development and economic diversification activities to help workers and communities adapt to Canada's transition from coal mining and coal-fired power generation to a clean growth economy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Announced as part of Budget 2018, the CCTI is implemented by Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). Through this initiative, the Government of Canada is demonstrating that everyone benefits when inclusive action is taken on climate change.
Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $4,489,100 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for four organizations in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan:
|
Organization
|
Project Description
|
Location
|
Funding
|
Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation
|
Hire a facilitator to host strategic planning sessions and provide the Hanna Climate Change Strategy Taskforce with a strategic transition plan.
|
Alberta (Special Area No. 2, Town of Hanna, Village of Youngstown)
|
$95,000
|
Leduc County
|
Create an Investment Readiness and Implementation Strategy (IRIS) based on the key recommendations from several existing strategic economic development studies.
|
Alberta (Leduc County)
|
$428,750
|
Community Futures Network of Alberta
|
Deliver planning workshops and coaching services to support new and existing entrepreneurs and community-based organizations.
|
Alberta (Parkland County, Leduc County, Battle River area, Cactus Corridor)
|
$497,350
|
Parkland County
|
Develop a Tri-Municipal Sub-Regional Plan to enable three municipalities to strategically align land use, municipal services, infrastructure investments and coordinate and integrate policies, programs, and systems.
|
Alberta (Parkland County, Town of Stony Plain, City of Spruce Grove)
|
$2,200,000
|
Southeast Regional College
|
Establish a solar installation training program and install a permanent and mobile solar training laboratory in Estevan.
|
Saskatchewan (Estevan)
|
$188,000
|
Sunrise Community Futures Development Corporation
|
Develop and execute regional business retention and expansion activities and provide a regional business development plan as input into the larger community transition plan led by the City of Estevan.
|
Saskatchewan (Weyburn, Estevan)
|
$250,000
|
South Central Community Futures Development Corporation
|
Develop and execute business retention, expansion activities, and provide a regional business development plan, working with businesses and stakeholders.
|
Saskatchewan (Moose Jaw, Coronach)
|
$250,000
|
City of Estevan
|
Develop a transition action plan that includes employment, re-training, and municipal planning requirements.
|
Saskatchewan (Estevan)
|
$260,000
|
Town of Coronach
|
Support the Coronach & Region Coal Transition Initiatives, which include an economic and employment impact analysis with a regional strategic economic mitigation plan to assist regional residents in setting priority activities and projects.
|
Saskatchewan (Coronach)
|
$320,000
|
Total
|
|
|
$4,489,100
|
Related Products
News release: Minister Sohi announces support for fair and just coal energy transition
Additional links
Contacts
Narmin Hassam-Clark
Communications Advisor, Alberta Region
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Edmonton, Alberta
780-399-1058
narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca
Rhonda Laing
Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations
Western Economic Diversification Canada
306-975-5944
rhonda.laing@canada.ca
Stay Connected
Follow the department on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA, @ACOACanada, @LeducCounty
WD Homepage
WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
Disclaimer
Western Economic Diversification Canada published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:03 UTC
|
|