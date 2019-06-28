Western Economic Diversification Canada : Minister Sohi announces support for fair coal and just energy transition

From: Western Economic Diversification Canada

Backgrounder

June 28, 2019 - Nisku, AB - Western Economic Diversification Canada

The $35 million Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) is a five-year strategic fund to support skills development and economic diversification activities to help workers and communities adapt to Canada's transition from coal mining and coal-fired power generation to a clean growth economy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Announced as part of Budget 2018, the CCTI is implemented by Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). Through this initiative, the Government of Canada is demonstrating that everyone benefits when inclusive action is taken on climate change.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $4,489,100 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for four organizations in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan: