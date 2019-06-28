Log in
Western Economic Diversification Canada : Minister Sohi announces support for fair coal and just energy transition

06/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

From: Western Economic Diversification Canada

Backgrounder

June 28, 2019 - Nisku, AB - Western Economic Diversification Canada

The $35 million Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) is a five-year strategic fund to support skills development and economic diversification activities to help workers and communities adapt to Canada's transition from coal mining and coal-fired power generation to a clean growth economy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Announced as part of Budget 2018, the CCTI is implemented by Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). Through this initiative, the Government of Canada is demonstrating that everyone benefits when inclusive action is taken on climate change.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $4,489,100 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for four organizations in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan:

Organization Project Description Location Funding
Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation Hire a facilitator to host strategic planning sessions and provide the Hanna Climate Change Strategy Taskforce with a strategic transition plan. Alberta (Special Area No. 2, Town of Hanna, Village of Youngstown) $95,000
Leduc County Create an Investment Readiness and Implementation Strategy (IRIS) based on the key recommendations from several existing strategic economic development studies. Alberta (Leduc County) $428,750
Community Futures Network of Alberta Deliver planning workshops and coaching services to support new and existing entrepreneurs and community-based organizations. Alberta (Parkland County, Leduc County, Battle River area, Cactus Corridor) $497,350
Parkland County Develop a Tri-Municipal Sub-Regional Plan to enable three municipalities to strategically align land use, municipal services, infrastructure investments and coordinate and integrate policies, programs, and systems. Alberta (Parkland County, Town of Stony Plain, City of Spruce Grove) $2,200,000
Southeast Regional College Establish a solar installation training program and install a permanent and mobile solar training laboratory in Estevan. Saskatchewan (Estevan) $188,000
Sunrise Community Futures Development Corporation Develop and execute regional business retention and expansion activities and provide a regional business development plan as input into the larger community transition plan led by the City of Estevan. Saskatchewan (Weyburn, Estevan) $250,000
South Central Community Futures Development Corporation Develop and execute business retention, expansion activities, and provide a regional business development plan, working with businesses and stakeholders. Saskatchewan (Moose Jaw, Coronach) $250,000
City of Estevan Develop a transition action plan that includes employment, re-training, and municipal planning requirements. Saskatchewan (Estevan) $260,000
Town of Coronach Support the Coronach & Region Coal Transition Initiatives, which include an economic and employment impact analysis with a regional strategic economic mitigation plan to assist regional residents in setting priority activities and projects. Saskatchewan (Coronach) $320,000
Total $4,489,100

News release: Minister Sohi announces support for fair and just coal energy transition

Contacts

Narmin Hassam-Clark
Communications Advisor, Alberta Region
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Edmonton, Alberta
780-399-1058
narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca

Rhonda Laing
Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations
Western Economic Diversification Canada
306-975-5944
rhonda.laing@canada.ca

Disclaimer

Western Economic Diversification Canada published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:03 UTC
