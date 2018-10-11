Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Western Energy Services : 2018 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:27am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 10, 2018

CALGARY, ALBERTA Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western") (TSX: WRG) announces that it intends to release its 2018 third quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

The conference call dialin number is 18883900546

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Western's website at www.wesc.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Webcasts". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available for approximately 14 days.

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until November 8, 2018 by dialing 18883900541, passcode 314867.

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its Horizon Drilling division and in the United States through its whollyowned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation. In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its Eagle Well Servicing division and provides oilfield rental services through its Aero Rental Services division.

For more information, please contact: Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO, or Jeffrey K. Bowers, Senior VP Finance and CFO at 403.984.5916.

Disclaimer

Western Energy Services Corp. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 22:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30aVILLAGEMD : ’s Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer is Named AAFP’s Robert Graham Physician Executive of 2018
BU
01:30aACME Resources and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announce Filing of Defence in Court Proceeding Commenced Against Rapid Dose Therapeutics
NE
01:28aRUPEE EFFECT : Tata Motors may hike prices in December, Honda to follow suit
AQ
01:28aIL&FS TRANSPORTATION : New IL&FS  Board does not rule out possibility of fraud
AQ
01:28aAIRASIA BHD : Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran now AirAsia CEO
AQ
01:28aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The business of deciphering facial expressions
PU
01:27aUNION BANK : Unveils Edu360
AQ
01:27aLocals pay Shs1,000 to maintain water source
AQ
01:27aFBN : FBNQuest Wins Multiple Awards
AQ
01:26aNEDBANK : The Integrated Marketing Conference gets Nak*d with Nedbank
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2James Murdoch in line to replace Musk as Tesla chairman - FT
3Warrior Trading Donates $25,000 To Dublin School
4KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: Mitek rebuffs Elliott-backed ASG's takeover approach - sources
5TEARLAB CORP : TearLab Update on 510(k) for U.S. FDA Clearance of Discovery™ MMP-9 Test

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.