Western Growers : Adds Darcie Floyd to Employee Benefits Team

IRVINE, Calif. (March 22, 2019) - Western Growers is pleased to announce the recent hire of Darcie Floyd, who has joined the Insurance Services team as the Director of Employee Benefits. As Director, Floyd will be responsible for supporting the production employee benefits to new and existing customers. In addition, she will oversee all employee benefit account executives.

'Darcie's extensive knowledge of health insurance markets, her tenure in the Fresno area, and proven success makes her the perfect person to fill this position,' said Jeff Gullickson, Senior Vice President of Western Growers Insurance Services. 'Darcie will lead the charge in partnering with other production professionals to lead a unified sales and service team, and we are excited to see all that she brings to Western Growers.'

Floyd brings over 20 years of professional experience with her to Western Growers. She doubled as a Financial Services Department Manager and Account Executive with her previous employer. In that role, she partnered with the sales team to provide ideas and knowledge; developed department procedures of performance, documentation and workflows; and worked directly with consultants, carriers and clients to obtain insurance for individual to midsize businesses.

'Agriculture is such an important industry. Growing up on a ranch in the agriculture capital of the world, I have seen firsthand all of the various ways this industry impacts so many lives,' said Floyd. 'Western Growers is a fantastic organization. I am excited to be part of such a member-based organization that is built solely for their members' wellbeing. I look forwarded to using my role to further enhance our members' experience.'

Floyd holds an associate's degree in business administration and has also earned her Life/Health Agent licenses.

Image of Darcie Floyd is available here.

About Western Growers Insurance Services:

Western Growers Insurance Services, Inc. is the wholly-owned insurance brokerage of Western Growers and offers full-service risk management solutions to agricultural and related industry members in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Since first offering health insurance and employee benefits back in 1986, WGIS has expanded to include property and casualty insurance, safety and loss control services and health care reform consulting. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers and WGIS on Twitter and Facebook.

###