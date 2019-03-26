Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Western Growers : Hires Human Resources Veteran Anna Bilderbach to Lead Training Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif. (March 26, 2019) - Western Growers is proud to announce the recent hire of Anna Bilderbach, who will serve as the Learning and Development Manager on the Human Resources team. Bilderbach brings more than two decades of experience in HR-related training. In her role as Learning and Development Manager, Bilderbach is responsible for conducting all training for Western Growers member farmers and the agricultural community, in both English and Spanish. Additionally, she will be supporting the learning and development initiatives within the Western Growers.

'Anna is such an incredible addition to our human resources team,' said Karen Timmins, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. 'Her extensive background in both customer relations and human resources has awarded her with the perfect skillset to continue pushing forward Western Growers' mission of advancing the agriculture industry by providing the training services and resources our farmers need to thrive.'

Having extensive experience in Financial Services, Non-Profit and Manufacturing as a career coach, project manager and trainer, Bilderbach has perfected her abilities to coach and develop talent in both small businesses and large corporations. Additionally, she has a proven track record of increasing organizational effectiveness, improving healthy company cultures and helping employees better improve customer experiences.

'My training and background in Training/HR/Organizational Development has allowed me the opportunity to work with the entire employee life-cycle, from hire to retire.' said Bilderbach. 'I'm truly excited and eager to be of service to our members and the team here at Western Growers. At the end of the day, my job is going to help employees engaged in agriculture develop personally and professionally, which is a win-win in my book.'

Bilderbach received academic training at the University of California, Irvine, in Human Resources Management. She also studied business at Riverside Community College.

High Resolution image of Anna Bilderbach here.

About Western Growers:
Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. Our members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including nearly half of America's fresh organic produce. Some members also farm throughout the U.S. and in other countries so people have year-round access to nutritious food. For generations, we have provided variety and healthy choices to consumers. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers on our Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disclaimer

Western Growers published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Integration to bolster Asia's competitiveness
PU
10:41pSouthwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to blame
RE
10:39pChinese steel, iron ore prices edge up; output rise caps gains
RE
10:28pChina's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011
RE
10:20pADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Dairy industry scores greater access to vital skilled labour
PU
10:20pChina Industrial Profit Tumbles as Deflation Bites
DJ
10:10pChina's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011
RE
09:55pCITY OF PICO RIVERA CA : Spring Bulky Item Pick Up Schedule
PU
09:46pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel to propose bigger role for external directors in Ghosn scandal's wake
RE
09:45pWESTERN GROWERS : Hires Human Resources Veteran Anna Bilderbach to Lead Training Programs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.