Western Growers : Hires Human Resources Veteran Anna Bilderbach to Lead Training Programs

IRVINE, Calif. (March 26, 2019) - Western Growers is proud to announce the recent hire of Anna Bilderbach, who will serve as the Learning and Development Manager on the Human Resources team. Bilderbach brings more than two decades of experience in HR-related training. In her role as Learning and Development Manager, Bilderbach is responsible for conducting all training for Western Growers member farmers and the agricultural community, in both English and Spanish. Additionally, she will be supporting the learning and development initiatives within the Western Growers.

'Anna is such an incredible addition to our human resources team,' said Karen Timmins, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. 'Her extensive background in both customer relations and human resources has awarded her with the perfect skillset to continue pushing forward Western Growers' mission of advancing the agriculture industry by providing the training services and resources our farmers need to thrive.'

Having extensive experience in Financial Services, Non-Profit and Manufacturing as a career coach, project manager and trainer, Bilderbach has perfected her abilities to coach and develop talent in both small businesses and large corporations. Additionally, she has a proven track record of increasing organizational effectiveness, improving healthy company cultures and helping employees better improve customer experiences.

'My training and background in Training/HR/Organizational Development has allowed me the opportunity to work with the entire employee life-cycle, from hire to retire.' said Bilderbach. 'I'm truly excited and eager to be of service to our members and the team here at Western Growers. At the end of the day, my job is going to help employees engaged in agriculture develop personally and professionally, which is a win-win in my book.'

Bilderbach received academic training at the University of California, Irvine, in Human Resources Management. She also studied business at Riverside Community College.

