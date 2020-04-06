Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Western Growers : Launches Leafy Green Food Safety Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Amid COVID-19 crisis, leafy greens industry still enhancing safety of leafy greens through new website

IRVINE, Calif. (April 6, 2020) - Answering the nation's call for enhanced food safety measures, Western Growers (WG) has developed a website to facilitate changes to the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA)-approved Leafy Green Food Safety Guidelines: www.leafygreenguidance.com. The interactive website now easily allows the public to participate in routine discussions and process amendments that will ensure continuous improvement of the leafy green food safety preventive practices.

'As an industry leader in produce safety, Western Growers remains committed to driving the evolution of guidance for preventive food safety programs in leafy greens as well as other commodities,' said Sonia Salas, WG's assistant vice president of food safety, science & technology. 'In a time where COVID-19 is top of mind for all industries, Western Growers is committed to ensuring that the important work of improving food safety continues with broad agricultural industry engagement and complete transparency among leafy green growers. This website will ensure access to that process.'

In 2007 following the E. coli O157:H7 spinach outbreak, WG, working with the leafy green industry, facilitated the development of written best practices for the safe production and harvest of leafy greens, currently known as the Commodity Specific Food Safety Guidelines for the Production and Harvest of Lettuce and Leafy Greens (Leafy Green Guidelines). These guidelines were subsequently adopted by both the California and Arizona LGMAs as the best practices for leafy green growers selling to handlers in their states. Since its first publication, the Leafy Green Guidelines have been updated many times as new research has become available and practices have evolved. This website provides an avenue to systemically amend these best practices and allows users to easily submit comments. A new comment period opens in April 2020.

In addition to simplifying the Leafy Green Food Safety Guidelines amendment process, the website also offers the following:

  • Master Calendar: calendar that outlines the comment period and deadlines for issues related to agricultural water, field sanitation, soil amendments and concentrated animal feeding operations; entire amendment process at a glance
  • LGMA Final Document: commodity-specific food safety guidelines for the production and harvest of lettuce and leafy greens
  • Leafy Green Info Sheet: document explaining how the Leafy Green Food Safety Guidelines amendment process works and the importance of continual incorporation of new science and information

About Western Growers:
Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. Our members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including nearly half of America's fresh organic produce. Some members also farm throughout the U.S. and in other countries so people have year-round access to nutritious food. For generations, we have provided variety and healthy choices to consumers. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers on our Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disclaimer

Western Growers published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 21:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pAllstate to return $600 million in auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
06:08pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
05:58pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven, Klobuchar and Colleagues Urge Administration to Ensure Continuity of Food Supply by Supporting Farmers During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
05:49pHair Cuttery's Owner Expects to Miss Payroll on Tuesday -- Update
DJ
05:38pWESTERN GROWERS : Launches Leafy Green Food Safety Website
PU
05:31pU.S. chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed export rule changes
RE
05:29pJPMorgan first-quarter results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Sector's Volatile Streak Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pWHITE HOUSE CONSIDERING U.S. TREASURY CORONAVIRUS BOND : Kudlow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
2ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies L..
3Audio Essentials For The Work From Home Lifestyle And Remote Schooling
480% Ethanol Hand Sanitizer Now Available from SynCardia Systems, LLC
5PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC. : PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF RICH WHEELESS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group