Western Growers : Natalie Berend Joins Western Growers Insurance Services as Senior Director of Commercial Lines

IRVINE, Calif. (June 4, 2019) - Western Growers Insurance Services is pleased to announce the addition of Natalie Berend as Senior Director of Commercial Lines. In this role, Berend will lead the Account Management team and is responsible for planning, directing and coordinating operational needs. She will also lead carrier relationships and premium production goals while expanding the capabilities of the team.

'Natalie is the best of the best and brings a great deal of experience to our team,' said Jeff Gullickson, Senior Vice President of Western Growers Insurance Services. 'We continue to add top industry talent to our team.'

Berend brings over 30 years of industry experience with her to Western Growers. As senior vice president of a national insurance brokerage, some of her responsibilities included delivering services to clients, maintaining client relations and overseeing the company's risk management efforts.

'I am looking forward to applying my expertise in insurance to agribusiness as I expand my knowledge about the industry,' said Berend. 'Western Growers has a reputation of leadership in agriculture which I am proud to now be a part of.'

Berend, who lives in Thousand Oaks, CA, holds her Associate of Risk Management designation.

About Western Growers Insurance Services:

Western Growers Insurance Services, Inc. is the wholly-owned insurance brokerage of Western Growers and offers full-service risk management solutions to agricultural and related industry members in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Since first offering health insurance and employee benefits back in 1986, WGIS has expanded to include property and casualty insurance, safety and loss control services and health care reform consulting. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers and WGIS on Twitter and Facebook.

