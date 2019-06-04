Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Western Growers : Natalie Berend Joins Western Growers Insurance Services as Senior Director of Commercial Lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif. (June 4, 2019) - Western Growers Insurance Services is pleased to announce the addition of Natalie Berend as Senior Director of Commercial Lines. In this role, Berend will lead the Account Management team and is responsible for planning, directing and coordinating operational needs. She will also lead carrier relationships and premium production goals while expanding the capabilities of the team.

'Natalie is the best of the best and brings a great deal of experience to our team,' said Jeff Gullickson, Senior Vice President of Western Growers Insurance Services. 'We continue to add top industry talent to our team.'

Berend brings over 30 years of industry experience with her to Western Growers. As senior vice president of a national insurance brokerage, some of her responsibilities included delivering services to clients, maintaining client relations and overseeing the company's risk management efforts.

'I am looking forward to applying my expertise in insurance to agribusiness as I expand my knowledge about the industry,' said Berend. 'Western Growers has a reputation of leadership in agriculture which I am proud to now be a part of.'

Berend, who lives in Thousand Oaks, CA, holds her Associate of Risk Management designation.

Image of Natalie Berend is available here.

About Western Growers Insurance Services:
Western Growers Insurance Services, Inc. is the wholly-owned insurance brokerage of Western Growers and offers full-service risk management solutions to agricultural and related industry members in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Since first offering health insurance and employee benefits back in 1986, WGIS has expanded to include property and casualty insurance, safety and loss control services and health care reform consulting. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers and WGIS on Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disclaimer

Western Growers published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pARBOR DAY FOUNDATION : Tasty Coffee is all About Healthy Coffee Trees
PU
06:42pSpelling errors, video show Huawei rival stole trade secrets, U.S. jury hears
RE
06:33pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Cap and Trade Bill Takes Constitutionally Allocated Dollars Out Of Oregon Classrooms
PU
06:18pWHOLESOME SWEETENERS : A Dozen Donut Recipe Ideas for a Sweet Summer
PU
06:08pUN UNITED NATIONS : New Permanent Representative of Finland Presents Credentials
PU
06:03pWESTERN GROWERS : Natalie Berend Joins Western Growers Insurance Services as Senior Director of Commercial Lines
PU
06:03pLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski Commends Commitment to Alaska LNG Project
PU
06:00pQuebec real estate developer tops Air Canada buyout offer for Transat
RE
05:57pTrump says British royal Meghan was 'nasty' to him in new interview
RE
05:53pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : African Reserve Bank meets with International Monetary Fund
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
2APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
3QUIDEL CORPORATION : QUIDEL : Announces Private Exchange Transactions
4Fusion Foundation Partners with i4SD to Tackle Sustainable Development Challenges Through Smart Infrastruct..
5COOK MEDICAL : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About