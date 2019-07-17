Western Growers : Statement on H-2A Rule Proposal

IRVINE, Calif., (July 17, 2019) -- In response to the proposed rule for regulatory amendments to the H-2A program, Western Growers President and CEO Tom Nassif issued the following statement:

'We appreciate the emphasis the Administration has placed on resolving agriculture's ongoing labor challenges, and their efforts to incorporate feedback from agricultural employers into the proposed H-2A reforms. While we encourage swift implementation of these important modernizations to the agricultural guest worker program, we also urge Congress to codify these changes into law as we have seen previous regulatory progress reversed by ensuing administrations. Furthermore, legislation will be required to address the pressing need agricultural employers have to retain their existing workforce.'

About Western Growers:

Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. Our members and their workers provide half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including half of America's fresh organic produce. For generations we have provided variety and healthy choices to consumers. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers on our Twitter and Facebook.

###