Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Western Growers : Statement on H-2A Rule Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., (July 17, 2019) -- In response to the proposed rule for regulatory amendments to the H-2A program, Western Growers President and CEO Tom Nassif issued the following statement:

'We appreciate the emphasis the Administration has placed on resolving agriculture's ongoing labor challenges, and their efforts to incorporate feedback from agricultural employers into the proposed H-2A reforms. While we encourage swift implementation of these important modernizations to the agricultural guest worker program, we also urge Congress to codify these changes into law as we have seen previous regulatory progress reversed by ensuing administrations. Furthermore, legislation will be required to address the pressing need agricultural employers have to retain their existing workforce.'

About Western Growers:
Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. Our members and their workers provide half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including half of America's fresh organic produce. For generations we have provided variety and healthy choices to consumers. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers on our Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disclaimer

Western Growers published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pWESTERN GROWERS : Statement on H-2A Rule Proposal
PU
07:05pJapan manufacturers' mood hits three-year low - Reuters Tankan
RE
06:55pBURNS & WILCOX : Hurricane Barry Serves as Flood Wakeup Call for Businesses, Homeowners
PU
06:51pJapanese official says negotiators working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:50pJapanese official says negotiators working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:48pMercadoLibre preps to offer investment platform for e-wallet users
RE
06:36pCloud growth fuels IBM profit beat
RE
06:30pMARCY KAPTUR : Rep. Kaptur Introduces Legislation to Establish an Independent Labor Secretariat to Protect Workers and Enforce Labor Rights in USMCA, Future Trade Agreements
PU
06:27pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
06:21pUK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4AMAZON.COM : EBay beats estimates as more shoppers flock to site, shares rise
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About