|
Western Midstream Partners LP : Amendment to a SC 13D filing
03/27/2019 | 04:55pm EDT
Morningstar® Document Research℠
FORMSC 13D/A
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - WES
Filed: March 27, 2019 (period: )
Amendment to a SC 13D filing
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
_____________________________
SCHEDULE 13D/A
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 5)
____________________________
Western Midstream Partners, LP
(Name of Issuer)
_____________________________
Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
(Title of Class of Securities)
958669 103
(CUSIP Number)
John D. Montanti
1201 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, Texas 77380-1046
(832) 636-6000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
February 28, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
_____________________________
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. o
|
Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
|
1
|
|
Name of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
|
|
2
|
|
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group
|
|
|
(a): ¨
|
|
|
|
|
(b): ¨
|
|
|
3
|
|
SEC use only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Source of Funds
|
|
|
|
|
OO (please see Item 3)
|
|
|
5
|
|
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
|
|
|
¨
|
|
|
6
|
|
Citizenship or Place of Organization
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Sole Voting Power:
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
8
|
Shared Voting Power:
|
|
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
Beneficially Owned by
|
|
|
|
Each Reporting Person
|
9
|
Sole Dispositive Power:
|
|
|
With
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Shared Dispositive Power:
|
|
|
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
11
|
|
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person:
|
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
12
|
|
Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares
|
|
|
¨
|
|
|
13
|
|
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
|
|
|
55.5%*
|
|
|
14
|
|
Type of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
HC; CO
|
|
*The calculation is based on a total of 452,990,792 common units outstanding as of February 28, 2019.
2
|
Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
|
1
|
|
Name of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
Western Gas Resources, Inc.
|
|
|
2
|
|
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group
|
|
|
(a): ¨
|
|
|
|
|
(b): ¨
|
|
|
3
|
|
SEC use only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Source of Funds
|
|
|
|
|
OO (please see Item 3)
|
|
|
5
|
|
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
|
|
|
¨
|
|
|
6
|
|
Citizenship or Place of Organization
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Sole Voting Power:
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
8
|
Shared Voting Power:
|
|
|
|
233,290,971 common units
|
|
Beneficially Owned by
|
|
|
|
Each Reporting Person
|
9
|
Sole Dispositive Power:
|
|
|
With
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Shared Dispositive Power:
|
|
|
|
|
233,290,971 common units
|
11
|
|
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person:
|
|
|
233,290,971 common units
|
|
|
12
|
|
Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares
|
|
|
¨
|
|
|
13
|
|
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
|
|
|
51.5%*
|
|
|
14
|
|
Type of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
HC; CO
|
|
*The calculation is based on a total of 452,990,792 common units outstanding as of February 28, 2019.
3
|
Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
|
1
|
|
Name of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
APC Midstream Holdings, LLC
|
|
|
2
|
|
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group
|
|
|
(a): ¨
|
|
|
|
|
(b): ¨
|
|
|
3
|
|
SEC use only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Source of Funds
|
|
|
|
|
OO (please see Item 3)
|
|
|
5
|
|
Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)
|
|
|
¨
|
|
|
6
|
|
Citizenship or Place of Organization
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Sole Voting Power:
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
8
|
Shared Voting Power:
|
|
|
|
62,910,810 common units
|
|
Beneficially Owned by
|
|
|
|
Each Reporting Person
|
9
|
Sole Dispositive Power:
|
|
|
With
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Shared Dispositive Power:
|
|
|
|
|
62,910,810 common units
|
11
|
|
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person:
|
|
|
62,910,810 common units
|
|
|
12
|
|
Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares
|
|
|
¨
|
|
|
13
|
|
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
|
|
|
13.9%*
|
|
|
14
|
|
Type of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
OO - limited liability company
|
|
*The calculation is based on a total of 452,990,792 common units outstanding as of February 28, 2019.
4
|
Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Western Midstream Partners LP published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 20:54:10 UTC
|
|