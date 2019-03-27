Log in
Western Midstream Partners LP : Amendment to a SC 13D filing

03/27/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORMSC 13D/A

ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - WES

Filed: March 27, 2019 (period: )

Amendment to a SC 13D filing

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

_____________________________

SCHEDULE 13D/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 5)

____________________________

Western Midstream Partners, LP

(Name of Issuer)

_____________________________

Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests

(Title of Class of Securities)

958669 103

(CUSIP Number)

John D. Montanti

1201 Lake Robbins Drive

The Woodlands, Texas 77380-1046

(832) 636-6000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

February 28, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

_____________________________

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. o

Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

1

Name of Reporting Person

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group

(a): ¨

(b): ¨

3

SEC use only

4

Source of Funds

OO (please see Item 3)

5

Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)

¨

6

Citizenship or Place of Organization

Delaware

7

Sole Voting Power:

0

Number of Shares

8

Shared Voting Power:

251,197,617 common units

Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person

9

Sole Dispositive Power:

With

0

10

Shared Dispositive Power:

251,197,617 common units

11

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person:

251,197,617 common units

12

Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares

¨

13

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

55.5%*

14

Type of Reporting Person

HC; CO

*The calculation is based on a total of 452,990,792 common units outstanding as of February 28, 2019.

2

Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

1

Name of Reporting Person

Western Gas Resources, Inc.

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group

(a): ¨

(b): ¨

3

SEC use only

4

Source of Funds

OO (please see Item 3)

5

Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)

¨

6

Citizenship or Place of Organization

Delaware

7

Sole Voting Power:

0

Number of Shares

8

Shared Voting Power:

233,290,971 common units

Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person

9

Sole Dispositive Power:

With

0

10

Shared Dispositive Power:

233,290,971 common units

11

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person:

233,290,971 common units

12

Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares

¨

13

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

51.5%*

14

Type of Reporting Person

HC; CO

*The calculation is based on a total of 452,990,792 common units outstanding as of February 28, 2019.

3

Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

1

Name of Reporting Person

APC Midstream Holdings, LLC

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group

(a): ¨

(b): ¨

3

SEC use only

4

Source of Funds

OO (please see Item 3)

5

Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e)

¨

6

Citizenship or Place of Organization

Delaware

7

Sole Voting Power:

0

Number of Shares

8

Shared Voting Power:

62,910,810 common units

Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person

9

Sole Dispositive Power:

With

0

10

Shared Dispositive Power:

62,910,810 common units

11

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person:

62,910,810 common units

12

Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares

¨

13

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

13.9%*

14

Type of Reporting Person

OO - limited liability company

*The calculation is based on a total of 452,990,792 common units outstanding as of February 28, 2019.

4

Source: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, SC 13D/A, March 27, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Midstream Partners LP published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 20:54:10 UTC
