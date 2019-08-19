|
Western Midstream Partners LP : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%
08/19/2019 | 04:57pm EDT
FORMSC 13D
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ - WES
Filed: August 19, 2019 (period: )
Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Western Midstream Partners, LP
(Name of Issuer)
Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
(Title of Class of Securities)
958669 103 (CUSIP Number)
Marcia E. Backus
5 Greenway Plaza, Suite 110
Houston, Texas 77046
(713) 215-7000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
August 8, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosure provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
|
|
CUSIP No.: 958669 103
|
1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
|
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
|
(a) ☐
|
|
|
|
|
(b) ☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
|
OO (please see Item 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(D) OR 2(E)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
|
9
|
|
WITH
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
|
|
55.5%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
|
HC; CO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The calculation is based on a total of 453,008,854 common units outstanding as of July 29, 2019.
CUSIP No.: 958669 103
|
1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
|
|
Oxy USA Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
|
(a) ☐
|
|
|
|
|
(b) ☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
|
OO (please see Item 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(D) OR 2(E)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
|
9
|
|
WITH
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
|
|
55.5%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
|
CO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The calculation is based on a total of 453,008,854 common units outstanding as of July 29, 2019.
CUSIP No.: 958669 103
|
1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
|
|
Occidental Permian Manager LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
|
(a) ☐
|
|
|
|
|
(b) ☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
|
OO (please see Item 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(D) OR 2(E)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
|
9
|
|
WITH
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
|
251,197,617 common units
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
|
|
55.5%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
|
|
OO - limited liability company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The calculation is based on a total of 453,008,854 common units outstanding as of July 29, 2019.
|
|