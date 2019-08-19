Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Western Midstream Partners LP : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORMSC 13D

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ - WES

Filed: August 19, 2019 (period: )

Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Western Midstream Partners, LP

(Name of Issuer)

Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests

(Title of Class of Securities)

958669 103 (CUSIP Number)

Marcia E. Backus

5 Greenway Plaza, Suite 110

Houston, Texas 77046

(713) 215-7000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

August 8, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosure provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Source: OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, SC 13D, August 19, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

CUSIP No.: 958669 103

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO (please see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

251,197,617 common units

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

9

WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

251,197,617 common units

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

251,197,617 common units

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

55.5%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

HC; CO

  • The calculation is based on a total of 453,008,854 common units outstanding as of July 29, 2019.

2

Source: OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, SC 13D, August 19, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

CUSIP No.: 958669 103

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

Oxy USA Inc.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO (please see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

251,197,617 common units

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

9

WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

251,197,617 common units

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

251,197,617 common units

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

55.5%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

CO

  • The calculation is based on a total of 453,008,854 common units outstanding as of July 29, 2019.

3

Source: OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, SC 13D, August 19, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

CUSIP No.: 958669 103

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

Occidental Permian Manager LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO (please see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

251,197,617 common units

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

9

WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

251,197,617 common units

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

251,197,617 common units

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

55.5%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO - limited liability company

  • The calculation is based on a total of 453,008,854 common units outstanding as of July 29, 2019.

4

Source: OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, SC 13D, August 19, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Midstream Partners LP published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 20:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35pEVIO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:34pECOARK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:33pGREENWAY TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pGLOLEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results Item 2. of Operations.
AQ
05:32pAMERICAN EDUCATION CENTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pSUN PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pVILACTO BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pINDOOR HARVEST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition or Plan of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pSUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pJS BEAUTY LAND NETWORK TECHNOLOGY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group