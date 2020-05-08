Western State graduate appointed to Orange County Superior Court, Westcliff University announces

Thomas J. Lo, 55, of Lake Forest, has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Judge Lo earned his Juris Doctor degree from Western State College of Law in 1991. Allen Easley, the Dean of Western State College of Law at Westcliff University, noted that “Judge Lo joins over 150 Western State alumni who have been appointed to the bench in various locations around the state over the years. He will be one of twenty-one currently active judicial officers sitting on the Orange County Superior Court who earned their law degrees at Western State. We are very proud of Judge Lo and congratulate him on this wonderful and richly deserved honor.”

Judge Lo served as an assistant public defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office since 2001. He was an associate at Hatton, Petrie & Stackler from 1999 to 2001 and at Cooksey, Howard, Martin & Toolen in 1999. Lo served as a deputy public defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 1996 to 1999. He was an associate at LaFollette, Johnson, DeHaas, Fesler & Ames from 1992 to 1996 and at George & Shields in 1992. He was an associate at the Law Offices of Gerald Schubert in 1992. Lo was a law clerk at Lanak & Hanna in 1991.

