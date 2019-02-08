Log in
Western Washington University : Free Hot Cocoa in Red Square Feb. 15!

0
02/08/2019 | 02:55pm EST

Join Summer Session staff for free hot cocoa on Friday, Feb. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. in Red Square to celebrate summer session courses becoming available on ClassFinder and to learn more about this program.

Summer Session provides opportunities for you to experience Western in a whole new way!

On Campus - Want to get ahead? Enjoy accelerated courses in six-week and nine-week sessions with smaller class sizes.

Online - Not staying in Bellingham? Earn Western credits anywhere life takes you with more than 80 classes to choose from.

In the Field - Love the outdoors? Take your classroom into nature by joining Western faculty in the field throughout the Pacific Northwest while earning credit.

USA and Abroad - Want to travel? Immerse yourself in new environments with Study USA and Global Learning programs.

Visit the Summer Session website {https://ee.wwu.edu/summer-session} to learn more about available offerings.

Disclaimer

Western Washington University published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 19:54:03 UTC
