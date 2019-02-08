Western Washington University : Free Hot Cocoa in Red Square Feb. 15!

Join Summer Session staff for free hot cocoa on Friday, Feb. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. in Red Square to celebrate summer session courses becoming available on ClassFinder and to learn more about this program.
Summer Session provides opportunities for you to experience Western in a whole new way!
On Campus - Want to get ahead? Enjoy accelerated courses in six-week and nine-week sessions with smaller class sizes.
Online - Not staying in Bellingham? Earn Western credits anywhere life takes you with more than 80 classes to choose from.
In the Field - Love the outdoors? Take your classroom into nature by joining Western faculty in the field throughout the Pacific Northwest while earning credit.
USA and Abroad - Want to travel? Immerse yourself in new environments with Study USA and Global Learning programs.
Visit the Summer Session website {https://ee.wwu.edu/summer-session} to learn more about available offerings.
