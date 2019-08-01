Log in
Westfield : Insurance Foundation Donates More than a Half Million Dollars Benefitting Communities Across 15 States

08/01/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than a half million dollars to neighborhoods across 15 states as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield's independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a grant from the program. Grants were made to nonprofits in 76 cities within Westfield's national footprint.  The Legacy of Caring program invests in communities and helps impact nonprofits that align with disaster recovery, family stability or safety

"Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on our strong commitment to progress," said Ed Largent, Westfield President, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman.  "We believe in the power of community and we take immense pride in our ability to make meaningful contributions to better communities across the country.  It's a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact."   

At Westfield, it's more than writing insurance policies, it's about going above and beyond to help people and families thrive and prosper. Offering support that reflects these values is at the core of the Westfield Insurance Foundation. Awarding grants through the Legacy of Caring program is an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty. Westfield is proud to work with their independent agents in distributing more than $2 million in the last five years.

"One of our fundamentals at O'Neill Insurance is to Make a Difference," said Dani Kimble, Chief Marketing Officer at O'Neill Insurance. "Our team is always seeking out and taking advantage of opportunities to volunteer and support our community. We are proud of and grateful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work."

About Westfield Insurance Foundation
Westfield Insurance Foundation was established in 2005 as an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield Insurance. In keeping with the values of Westfield, the Foundation exists as a dedicated community and industry partner; concentrating resources to have an impact on safety, disaster recovery and family stability. The Foundation donates over $3 million annually to a variety of charities.

About Westfield
Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, as one of the nation's leading property and casualty (P&C) companies, we remain true to their vision and are dedicated to your protection and prosperity and to the progress of our community. Visit westfieldinsurance.com for more information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westfield-insurance-foundation-donates-more-than-a-half-million-dollars-benefitting-communities-across-15-states-300895123.html

SOURCE Westfield


© PRNewswire 2019
