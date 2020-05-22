Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westfood General Meeting of Shareholders: Proceed focusing on promoting resources for long-term development strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

On April 27th, 2020, the General Congress of Shareholders of Western Food Export Processing Joint Stock Company (Westfood) officially took place in Hanoi.

The Congress approved the Report on production and business results in 2019 and business plan in 2020; Audited financial statements of 2020; as well as other issues under the authority of the General congress of Shareholders.

In the first half of 2019, especially in the second quarter, Westfood has achieved impressive profit results, exceeding the target and growing more than 40% in profit. However, in the second half of 2019, West food encountered many difficulties in purchasing raw materials because the South witnessed adverse weather and crop failures, resulting in the purchase price of many agricultural products in excess of the permitted level. The main product was pineapple with high price, sometimes doubling compared to the plan; mangoes are strongly competed from Chinese customers for purchasing with low ripeness compared to processing standards; At the same time, canned fruits are strongly competitive from Thailand due to lower raw material prices than Vietnam; … these factors made Westfood's annual revenue decline and drag the whole year profit down. The total net revenue in 2019 reached VND 253 billion, down 12.7% compared to 2018, reaching 72% of the plan in 2019. Although the after-tax profit reached VND 7.42 billion, which only finalize 35% in comparison to the annual plan. However, that is the result of the efforts and determination of the Board of Directors as also all employees in all stages from manufacturing to transaction.

In addition to the reduction in revenue, in terms of domestic market, Westfood has started distributing products to large supermarket chains, expanding distribution channels as well as varied customers, optimizing all company's resources. This assists strengthen the Westfood brand and open up new business opportunities for the company. The trial planting of MD2 pineapple has also recorded success. Westfood remains its way on investing in developing this project.

In early 2020, the whole world economic market was strongly affected by the impact of the Covid pandemic 19. Almost every country had to face an unprecedented severe crisis, Vietnam had an impact forcefully and directly, both demand side and supply side. Coping with the knotty situation of the raw material market and the current disease circumstances, in 2020, Westfood's Board of Directors has set a target with net revenue of 331.03 billion dong, after-tax profit of 21.60 billion dong. Under this plot, Westfood retains concentrate on promoting resources for long-term development strategies such as investing, upgrading machines and equipment to enhance production capacity, developing new products to meet the needs of increasingly diversed markets. In order to minimize production interruption due to the seasonality of agricultural products, Westfood will promote the storage of raw materials, remaining broaden the MD2 pineapple nursery to expand its own material areas, creating a competitive advantage with businesses in the same industry. Sales & marketing strategies will be developed appropriately and flexibly at a good time to maximize revenue and profit, continue to promote market development, sales activities in key countries such as Japan, Korea, the USA and Europe; Besides, Westfood will also continue to bring the company's products to the domestic market through large supermarkets such as Coopmart, Lotte, Emart, … and convenient chain stores such as Circle K, 7eleven. , …

2020 is probably the year of many transitions for Vietnamese economy in general and Westfood in particular, yet alongside the sustainable development strategy, the strong investment and the right and timely orientation from FIT holding company as also the determination of the Board of Directors and all employees will create the overall strength to help Westfood overcome all difficulties and challenges, gradually conquer the international and domestic market with good quality products, laying a solid foundation, making Westfood become one of the leading fruit processing and export companies in Vietnam, a reliable and reputable partner with international customers.

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 02:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Turbulence, warnings before Pakistan plane crash killed 97
AQ
01:01aIPSEN : New Surveys Show Over 80% of Patients with Spasticity and Cervical Dystonia Treated with Botulinum Toxin-A Experience Debilitating Symptom Recurrence
BU
12:35aHERTZ GLOBAL : Correction to Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Article on May 22
DJ
12:30aAUDI : Key Mexican state for German automakers hits brakes on restart
RE
12:16aNot Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants
DJ
12:13aCREDIT SUISSE : CEO expects mid-term headcount reduction in post-COVID adjustment - NZZ
RE
12:11aJapan's SpaceJet maker closes overseas sites, mulls cuts at home amid coronavirus squeeze
RE
05/22Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Surfboard Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/22Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/22FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing r..
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for C..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on NEJM Publication of Remdesivir Data From NIAID Study
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : RA MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swic..
5IPSEN : IPSEN: New Surveys Show Over 80% of Patients with Spasticity and Cervical Dystonia Treated with Botuli..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group