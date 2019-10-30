Westhaven Inc. : Offers Uninterrupted Power in Wake of Outages

Westhaven Introduces Four Solar Power Generator Packages for Homes

In the wake of the California power outages, the complete home energy solution provider, Westhaven Inc., today announced the availability of solar powered generator packages for homes impacted by the shutdown. As a neighbor to the counties affected, Westhaven understands the frustration and has aggressively chalked out solutions to empower consumers to be prepared and enable them to keep the lights on. Offering four products, the company introduces The Haven, The Californian, The Equalizer, and The Power Up.

“With three power outages in less than a month, consumers need an alternative sustainable solution,” said Brett Joerger, CEO of Westhaven Inc. “For homes affected by the mandatory public safety power cuts, we can help them power back up in less than 15 seconds and work towards uninterrupted power supply.”

Westhaven consumers continue to have power while others experience outages during the crisis. With more than a 300 percent increase in generator sales since the development, the company is keen on helping consumers achieve energy independence. The product packages introduced by Westhaven Inc. are designed for every home and consumer need.

The Haven: For those who want energy independence and to help minimize your home’s carbon footprint, you’ll receive a 22kW or 16kW generator, panel solution, and a whole house service equipment transfer switch and load centers.

For those who want energy independence and to help minimize your home’s carbon footprint, you’ll receive a 22kW or 16kW generator, panel solution, and a whole house service equipment transfer switch and load centers. The Californian: Perfect for homeowners impacted or located in high risk areas in need of a solution, installation includes a 22kW or 16kW generator, 100A breaker in existing main panel, and service equipment rated transfer switch and load centers.

Perfect for homeowners impacted or located in high risk areas in need of a solution, installation includes a 22kW or 16kW generator, 100A breaker in existing main panel, and service equipment rated transfer switch and load centers. The Equalizer: Ideal for larger spaces, the portable generator comes with 50a manual transfer switch, gas can, and a flashlight.

Ideal for larger spaces, the portable generator comes with 50a manual transfer switch, gas can, and a flashlight. The Power Up: Practical for occasional outage, this includes a heavy duty, portable generator, 30a manual transfer switch, gas can, and a flashlight.

For a limited time, homes in Northern California can begin preparation for the next blackout with packages, starting from $3,600 to $16,100, and receive a $250.00 rebate card when they go solar with Westhaven.

To learn more, visit https://www.westhavensolar.com/newsroom.

About Westhaven Inc.

Westhaven Inc. is an award winning, complete energy solution provider, helping homes and businesses achieve energy independence. Licensed experts in Residential, Commercial & Agricultural Solar Panel Installation, Power Battery Storage, Roofing, Heating & Air-Conditioning, and Generators, Westhaven operates in over 127 counties in Northern California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006190/en/